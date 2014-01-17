2GIG Co-Founder Lance Dean Joins SecureNet Technologies

LAKE MARY, Fla. — SecureNet Technologies, a provider of interactive security and automation technologies, has appointed 2GIG Co-Founder Lance Dean as an active senior advisor and board member.

“Lance Dean has extensive security manufacturing, interactive applications, and security market channel knowledge, which is a highly-valued asset to SecureNet and known throughout the security industry. His joining SecureNet will be instrumental in helping to shape the future of SecureNet”, says Andrew Wilson, SecureNet CEO.

Dean is a veteran of 33 years in the security industry with 10 years at Honeywell before co-founding 2GIG Technologies in 2008. The 2010 launch of the 2GIG Go!Control panel turned 2GIG into a major industry player, having to date sold more than 3 million systems, according to a news release.

2GIG was sold to Blackstone Group, which then sold it to Nortek Security & Control in 2013. Dean remained with Nortek for three years before launching Encore Controls, bringing to market the Firefighter, a patented listening device that monitors existing home-based smoke detectors, originally developed for the Guru Alert environmental platform, powered exclusively by SecureNet.

“I’ve been following SecureNet since first discovering them during my time at Nortek. SecureNet’s disruptive solution is building great momentum within the smart home and security, MSO and quickly evolving Internet of Things [IoT] markets,” Dean says. “Now dealers have access to a quality alternative solution that provides a fully branded application and true platform customization for their unique offering of interactive services. I’m excited by the opportunity to join the SecureNet team, and I look forward to helping accelerate SecureNet’s momentum.”