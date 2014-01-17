300 Napco Locks to Be Installed at Pepperdine University

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Napco Security Technologies announced last week that Pepperdine University has placed a large order for approximately 300 Trilogy Networx Locks for use on its campus in Malibu, Calif.

Trilogy Networx Locks will be used in Pepperdine University administration buildings as well as its library. The locks communicate wirelessly via Ethernet or 802.11B/G for a comprehensive wireless networked door access control system.

According to Napco, in 10 seconds, authorized users can activate emergency global lockdown. Authorized users can also quickly and wirelessly change users, schedules, lock features or retrieve 35,000 events/lock from any networked PC.

RELATED: How to Secure Your Campus With the Latest Access Control

This order was recently received and the installation will be done over the coming months. The university has previously installed Napco equipment in its dormitories.

“This additional order provides evidence of the great satisfaction that they have with the use of Napco products to protect the staff and students on its campus,” the company said in a press release.

“We are extremely excited to have received this new order from Pepperdine University,” said Napco CEO Richard Soloway. “Our past dealings with them have made a lasting impression, and we look forward to having our Trilogy Networx Locks keeping the administration offices and library safe from intruders. We believe that Pepperdine is doing the right thing to protect its staff and students, and we look forward to a long lasting relationship with the university. School safety and security continues to be an ongoing paradigm shifting event at Napco, and we are proud to be doing our part to keep the schools and universities in the country safe.

“Napco is committed to providing and developing products to help keep the schools in this country safe from intruders,” Soloway continued. “Pepperdine University is one of the premier higher education institutions in the US and the multiple orders we have received from them are a glowing testament to our products.”

READ NEXT: How Security Integrators Unified Multiple Penn State Campuses With a Single Platform