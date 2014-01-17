3M to Highlight Facial Recognition at ISC West

LAS VEGAS — 3M will be exhibiting in booth 11135 here at ISC West, showing off its latest products with emphasis on its Live Face Identification System.

3M Global Business Manager Christopher Ede elaborates.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

The main product we will feature in our booth at ISC West this year is the 3M Live Face Identification System (LFIS), which was launched September 2016 and was submitted for the 2017 ISCW New Product Showcase. LFIS is a software only back-end system that performs facial recognition, and is easily integrated into a wide array of applications.

LFIS is available in 2 product offerings, LFIS Core and LFIS Check SDK (Software Development Kit), which provide use cases across many civil, criminal and commercial applications.

LFIS Core provides the ability to perform facial recognition in a crowd in real-time by automatically detecting and tracking individuals in a variety of environmental conditions. Several-to- Many (M:N) comparison allows LFIS to use all qualified images of an individual and compare them to many different reference images in the database.

This approach increases the accuracy of matches and the likelihood of a successful identification. LFIS can do all of this, detect a face, track and identify a person in a video stream within 1 second. LFIS can send real-time alerts to any PC or mobile connected to the network, so action can quickly be taken to potentially prevent a problem before it happens, taking surveillance efforts from reactive to proactive.

LFIS Check SDK provides the ability to perform 1:1:1 facial authentication between a live person, a printed image on an identification document, as well as the stored digital image located on the chip of an ePassport or eID document.

LFIS Check, coupled with 3M Document Readers, provides an easy to use and robust solutions. 3M Document readers, paired with document authentication software, authenticates the Passport or nationally issued ID, while LFIS verifies the traveler against the presented document ensuring that the traveler did not alter their identification photo – a simple but common fraud.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

In addition to LFIS, we will be showcasing our broad portfolio of document readers. Our data capture and identity verification solutions provide valuable information in real-time. We offer a broad range of hardware and SDK solutions that are scalable to business needs and can seamlessly be integrated into your existing system workflow.

Our 3M AT9000 full page reader captures and authenticates data with speed and accuracy, and can easily be integrated with authentication library software for passport and/or ID verification.

Our 3M CR5400 double-sided ID1 reader authenticates identification documents, using forensic methods most used by law enforcement officers, helping to reduce human error and speeding up processing time. This document reader has a small footprint, is USB powered with fast processing and is extremely easy to use.

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

3M Cogent is known for being on the cutting edge of innovation and we are planning to launch a number of new products this year across our biometric and document reader portfolios for use in a variety of security applications.

In addition, in late 2016 3M announced that it had entered into agreements to sell its identity management business to Gemalto, of which 3M Cogent and the 3M Document Reader portfolio are part of.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and consultation or information requirements with relevant works councils. We are extremely excited to combine our leading industry solutions with a leader in digital security.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

In the case of biometric technology, large scale systems require highly experienced product specialists to deploy and configure the system. LFIS was designed and built with system integrators in mind. This product includes a Developer Microsite which was designed to assist integrators in making use of the powerful and rich set of LFIS Core RESTful web services.

These resources are easily accessible via web browser and include technical details of various interfaces, API summaries for developers, and several online working examples (including sample code) of LFIS model creation, matching and searching to name a few.

These helpful tools give system integrators everything they need to integrate this exciting new technology into their solutions. Configuration is also a key component in a complex security system.

LFIS provides a built-in user interface where configuration changes can be easily made. The ability to connect an additional camera or server into an existing environment takes just a few clicks. When discussing large or even small scale security systems, budget is always a top of mind concern for facilities.

For that reason, LFIS was designed to be easily integrated into a customer’s existing compatible infrastructure. LFIS supports a wide range of camera specifications, and enables integrators to start small with just a few devices and a single server and expand the system as their customer’s needs change.

The LFIS software also capitalizes on GPU technology which has made significant improvements over the years in terms of image processing. In addition to these budget conscious features, LFIS is available in a variety of licensing packages that have been scaled to fit varying needs and budgets.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

With the increase in fraud and identity theft in the world today, there is an increasing need to not only protect the victims of these crimes, but also the commercial institutions that are penalized in financial ways.

We believe that facial recognition and document authentication can have a large impact in combating these crimes by verifying and authenticating an individual’s identity.

The goal is to provide cost effective and scalable solutions that can seamlessly integrate into current infrastructure without impacting the consumer experience.

Anything else you would like to add?

