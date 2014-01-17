SSI logo

MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
3M Seeks Video Expertise to Deploy its LFIS Facial Recognition System

The readily scalable solution can be integrated into a wide range of video surveillance equipment as no proprietary hardware is required.



LAS VEGAS — Among its electronic security endeavors, 3M manufactures a variety of advanced security products such as biometric and RFID access control solutions, time & attendance devices, document readers and automatic license plate recognition systems.

At ISC West, in particular, the company spotlighted its Live Face Identification System (LFIS) for facial recognition applications, which was first launched in September of last year. As Mallory Ironside, software marketing specialist for 3M Cogent, explained, LFIS is marketed in two product offerings — LFIS Core and a software development kit, LFIS Check SDK.

Core LFIS provides video-based face recognition designed to distinguish faces in a crowd in real-time or post-event and searched against a built-in person-of-interest list. LFIS Check SDK allows developers to design applications that use faces as a biometric identifier. The SDK comes with a demonstration application that shows how the SDK can be integrated with a 3M document reader to match live faces with faces from documents.

The readily scalable solution can be integrated into a wide range of video surveillance equipment as no proprietary hardware is required.

The company suggests the technology is well suited for law enforcement and border management agencies, but is also a good match (pun intended) for commercial and private security applications. Think gaming, sport stadiums, banks and other venues in support of access control initiatives or the potential for identify a suspect at large.

Here are some more key LFIS features:

  • Dashboard Watch List: allows users to enroll and categorize more than 1 million faces as “cleared” or “not cleared” in a customized watch list.
  • Investigation Support: users can import live footage and still images from a range of cameras not connected to the system, allowing investigators the ability to utilize the several-to-many approach to more swiftly and accurately identify suspects in criminal investigations.

Mallory emphasized the solution’s ease of deployment, but that the company is “looking to partner with integrators with video system expertise.”

READ NEXT: 3M Global Business Manager Talks Facial Recognition, Company Update
