4 Software Tools to Help You Deliver the Best Customer Support

Integrators do more than haul products and run wires. They’re trusted technology advisers to their clients, from the very beginning of a project to the end. Of course, that requires expertly navigating the customer journey and delivering great customer support, and to do that, you’ll need the right software tools for the job.

The customer journey outlines your relationship with your clients through a series of touch points. It looks a little something like this:

Marketing Sales Purchase Implementation Support Billing

Each of the six phases has a corresponding software or tool (with some overlap) that helps you efficiently deliver a better experience, whereby helping you lay the foundation for legacy client relationships.

Keep in mind that ConnectWise Solutions provide each tool listed below, which you can use to turn your phase one prospects into happy clients by phase six.

1. Business Management Platform

When it comes to managing your customers’ expectations, accuracy and timeliness are what matter most. The greatest ROI you’ll get from a business management platform resides in accurate time tracking and service details, as well as billing automation.

With every service issue captured as a ticket, your team members can track time, service details, and communications with the client in one place at the time of service.

2. Remote Monitoring and Management Software

As much as you might like to, you can’t be everywhere at once. But automation tools, like ConnectWise’s RMM tool ConnectWise Automate, formerly LabTech, equip you with visibility everywhere it’s installed. This gives you the ability to work proactively, keep pace with geographically dispersed customers, customer demands, without having to hire more engineers.

You’re instantly able to identify and proactively resolve problems from anywhere, enabling you to monitor all client sites more efficiently.

3. Quote & Proposal Automation

Speed dramatically influences your odds when it comes to winning sales, but you can’t sacrifice quality. Even with a dedicated sales professional (or team), creating engaging quotes and proposals takes time – and that’s not something you have much of when you’re racing to close deals.

When you leverage a quote and proposal automation solution, you’ll put time back into your procurement process by taking the hassle out of creating eye-catching proposals that will stand out amongst the competition.

4. Remote Control Tool

Remote control tools increase client satisfaction by giving you access to their devices instantaneously. They don’t have to wait for a tech to show up on-site, and you get the opportunity to further establish your value to their business.

In addition to instant access, you can improve service desk efficiency with a universal remote control solution. The remote control component of ConnectWise Solutions meets IT governance and regulatory compliance requirements, making it possible for you to use remote customer support, remote access, and host remote meetings within one platform.

Hesitant to start on this journey all by yourself? Check out ConnectWise Solutions to gain a partner in creating an unmatched customer experience. Or explore more ways to empower your business with the Ultimate Guide to As-a-Service.