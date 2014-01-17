Father’s Day will be here before you know it. June 18th to be exact.

For certain people, socks and underwear just wont cut it. So what do you get a dad who spends his day installing everything from surveillance systems to door hardware?

Fortunately, SSI is here to give you some ideas for that special integrator in your life.

From tools to tech, check out these installation-minded gifts for Father’s Day below.

6 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Install Tech Stuff

