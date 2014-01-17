6 Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Install Tech Stuff
It can be tough buying something for the 'guy who has everything,' so why not get him something to make his job a little easier?
By SSI Staff · June 5, 2017
Father’s Day will be here before you know it. June 18th to be exact.
For certain people, socks and underwear just wont cut it. So what do you get a dad who spends his day installing everything from surveillance systems to door hardware?
Fortunately, SSI is here to give you some ideas for that special integrator in your life.
From tools to tech, check out these installation-minded gifts for Father’s Day below.
Article TopicsSystems Integration · Other · General Interest · News · Products · Integrators · Products · All Topics
View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Cloud security can present a paradox: companies love the flexibility and versatility of cloud security management, but are unsure if the cloud itself is secure enough to house their vitally important systems.
Trending