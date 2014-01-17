6 Ways to Turn Intrusion Panels Into Hubs

When customers come looking for a way to protect a facility against intruders, they may be thinking of an intrusion system with motion, glass-break and possibly beam detectors.

Their questions may focus only on costs and basic capabilities.

Explain how the intrusion control panel can act as the hub that enables integration of other technologies.

Additional technology provides a customized solution that is key to upselling. Here are some possibilities.

1. Combine Systems

Systems that integrate intrusion, fire, and access can provide significant value and convenience. The system can automatically disarm when an access door is opened, or lock the doors when the system is armed.

If a fire alarm occurs, the doors can unlock to allow for fast access by first responders. Users benefit from easy operation with only one system to learn, while gaining a lower cost of ownership.

2. Monitor for Business Efficiency

Using the intrusion system to monitor doors and hatches, or even refrigerators/ freezers and more, when the system is disarmed allows it to help users better manage their businesses.

The system can be programmed to allow normal use, but ensure that a door is returned to normal by activating a local alert or sending a report if it has been open too long.

Flexible delays can be programmed to reduce the chance of a nuisance activation, while still maintaining the desired security. This can be used to alert that a loading dock door is still open after a delivery is completed, helping to reduce HVAC costs and prevent unsecured doors during business hours.

Monitoring roof hatches can reduce risk of damage from adverse weather conditions. With refrigerators/freezers, it can alert retail store or restaurant personnel if equipment is malfunctioning.

3. Enlist Video

Video can provide situational awareness when control panel events occur. Tampering with a motion detector causes the intrusion system to trigger a nearby camera to send a video snapshot via email or text to facility or security personnel.

Cameras equipped with analytics can also initiate intrusion system events when predefined alarms are triggered.

An analytic alert can fault a point on the system’s control panel, which prompts the panel to communicate the alarm to the central station or to send a video snapshot to the user.

This helps to alert to potential risks before or as they occur, such as detecting a perimeter breach after-hours. Integrating intrusion detection and access control technologies gives users centralized control of security and video devices and doors.

4. Keep Watch Remotely

Combine these with services that enable the central station to intervene at the time of a security risk, and you have a powerful deterrent. Video monitoring services can enable an operator at the central station to intervene with audio.

Once an alarm is transmitted and verified through video images, the operator can take immediate action with audio intervention using a nearby camera that is equipped with a loudspeaker.

If intruders are warned that they are on camera and that the local authorities have been contacted, they may leave.

5. Amp It Up With Audio

Audio integration is also beneficial for initiating prerecorded messages based on security events.

For example, activating an emergency pull station or pressing a wireless panic button can trigger a public address system to play emergency instructions through a loudspeaker and notify facility personnel through two-way radios.

6. Add Automation Prowess

Incorporating automation capabilities enables control of other connected systems, such as lighting, heating, cooling and more from a smartphone or tablet for effortless home or business control.

Integrators can program manual, scheduled or location-based “scenes” that fit the customer’s needs.

For example, the user can lock doors, arm the security system, turn off interior lights and adjust the thermostat by selecting “Away” on a smartphone app.

The examples described here demonstrate the many ways to upsell an intrusion detection system, providing customers with solutions that meet their needs in ways they didn’t know were possible.

READ: How to Sell Consumers on Home Automation