7 Benefits of Having an Integrated Security System

Each day business owners and executives strive to take the necessary steps forward to lead their business in the most optimal direction. While profits, overhead, personnel and market improvement take much of our focus, we tend to forget one of the most essential aspects of our business: security.

Business security is a complex issue that we tend to ignore until it’s too late. In today’s environment, putting up surveillance cameras or contracting a guard service provider is simply not enough from a security liability perspective.

Optimal security solutions can only be achieved by integrating security systems that fit each business’s unique requirements.

What is an Integrated Security System?

An integrated security system takes multi-layered security systems and integrates them into one solution. For example, a business can have the following security systems:

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Intrusion Alarm

P.A System

Uniformed Guard Service

Here is how an integrated security system can benefit your business.

1. Efficiency

Running a business comes with an abundant amount of high-order tasks, one of them being the company’s security. An integrated security system in any industry will allow businesses to flourish more effectively and efficiently.

Assigning a specific role for a specific person in regards to the different sectors of the integrated security system will allow the team member to utilize their skills, specifically in that area, ultimately ensuring the management team that the tasks assigned to that specific person will make a grand shift in the company’s efficiency.

2. Centralization

An integrated security system will allow a businesses security operations to become centralized. Management teams and business owners can now get a full report from one area rather then needing to speak to all areas of their integrated security system.

This not only is a time saver, but also allows a more organized work flow for businesses.

3. Theft Prevention

No matter what kind of industry one works in, they always have to be prepared for the unexpected theft. Whether internal theft or external theft, it can be overwhelming.

According to the Kroll Annual Global Theft Report, theft remains predominantly an inside job. The 2016 figures show that 60% of frauds are committed by insiders, up from 55% the year before. Ways to prevent moments like these is to integrate a specifically catered security system for your business.

4. Real Time Monitoring

With multiple security systems, business management teams are able to see what is going on within their facilities and areas of work instantly, if needed. However business owners and management teams don’t always spend all their time on the properties and can’t always ensure themselves that everything is running smoothly.

However, with real time monitoring, that task has turned into a simple system, accessible with a click of a button on your phone, tablet or computer.

5. Conflict Resolution

Some integrated security systems come with a package of video surveillance, access control, intrusion alarms, PA systems and uniformed guard services.

All of these elements will come forth if a problem were to arise in a work place, whether it be an internal/external burglary, attempted break-ins or just about any security threat that can occur at a business.

6. Boost Productivity

At any business, an integrated security system is a guarantee to boosting productivity in the workspace. According to Kristin Morgan at St. Francis University, "Employee monitoring is being used to increase customer satisfaction, improve employee performance and enhance productivity,".

This allows business owners to monitor their employee activities as it is one of the most essential points in protecting their businesses from unwanted actions at the workplace.

7. Business Savings

In the long run, having an integrated security system will allow your business to save money and be protected. Otherwise, in the case of a theft, burglary or robbery, the business owners/management team would be held liable for all the losses with nowhere to turn to.

With an integrated security system, businesses have multiple outlets to look into and see what occurred, why it occurred or the possibility of those events not even taking place at all.

So organizations need to be proactive for their business security as failing to integrate the latest security system in your business can lead to an increased risk of a major security breach.

Ahmad Hamidi is an author and editor at Secure Guard Security Services, a leading security guard company in California region.

