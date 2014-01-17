SSI logo

7 Benefits of Having an Integrated Security System

From boosting productivity, to conflict resolution, integrating a security system can benefit businesses in many ways.



By ·


Each day business owners and executives strive to take the necessary steps forward to lead their business in the most optimal direction. While profits, overhead, personnel and market improvement take much of our focus, we tend to forget one of the most essential aspects of our business: security.

Business security is a complex issue that we tend to ignore until it’s too late. In today’s environment, putting up surveillance cameras or contracting a guard service provider is simply not enough from a security liability perspective.

Optimal security solutions can only be achieved by integrating security systems that fit each business’s unique requirements.

What is an Integrated Security System?

An integrated security system takes multi-layered security systems and integrates them into one solution. For example, a business can have the following security systems:

  • Video Surveillance
  • Access Control
  • Intrusion Alarm
  • P.A System
  • Uniformed Guard Service

Here is how an integrated security system can benefit your business.

1. Efficiency

Running a business comes with an abundant amount of high-order tasks, one of them being the company’s security. An integrated security system in any industry will allow businesses to flourish more effectively and efficiently.

Assigning a specific role for a specific person in regards to the different sectors of the integrated security system will allow the team member to utilize their skills, specifically in that area, ultimately ensuring the management team that the tasks assigned to that specific person will make a grand shift in the company’s efficiency.

2. Centralization

An integrated security system will allow a businesses security operations to become centralized. Management teams and business owners can now get a full report from one area rather then needing to speak to all areas of their integrated security system.

This not only is a time saver, but also allows a more organized work flow for businesses.

3. Theft Prevention

No matter what kind of industry one works in, they always have to be prepared for the unexpected theft. Whether internal theft or external theft, it can be overwhelming.

According to the Kroll Annual Global Theft Report, theft remains predominantly an inside job. The 2016 figures show that 60% of frauds are committed by insiders, up from 55% the year before. Ways to prevent moments like these is to integrate a specifically catered security system for your business.

4. Real Time Monitoring

With multiple security systems, business management teams are able to see what is going on within their facilities and areas of work instantly, if needed. However business owners and management teams don’t always spend all their time on the properties and can’t always ensure themselves that everything is running smoothly.

However, with real time monitoring, that task has turned into a simple system, accessible with a click of a button on your phone, tablet or computer.

5. Conflict Resolution

Some integrated security systems come with a package of video surveillance, access control, intrusion alarms, PA systems and uniformed guard services.

All of these elements will come forth if a problem were to arise in a work place, whether it be an internal/external burglary, attempted break-ins or just about any security threat that can occur at a business.

6. Boost Productivity

At any business, an integrated security system is a guarantee to boosting productivity in the workspace. According to Kristin Morgan at St. Francis University, "Employee monitoring is being used to increase customer satisfaction, improve employee performance and enhance productivity,".

This allows business owners to monitor their employee activities as it is one of the most essential points in protecting their businesses from unwanted actions at the workplace.

7. Business Savings

In the long run, having an integrated security system will allow your business to save money and be protected. Otherwise, in the case of a theft, burglary or robbery, the business owners/management team would be held liable for all the losses with nowhere to turn to.

With an integrated security system, businesses have multiple outlets to look into and see what occurred, why it occurred or the possibility of those events not even taking place at all.

So organizations need to be proactive for their business security as failing to integrate the latest security system in your business can lead to an increased risk of a major security breach.

Author Bio: Ahmad Hamidi is an author and editor at Secure Guard Security Services, a leading security guard company in California region.

READ NEXT: Top 9 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Pawn Shop Shootout Caught on Video
Article Topics
Business Management · Systems Integration · Blogs · Access Control · Business · Integration · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Business, Video Surveillance







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Maximum Security: Strategy on Implementing Security Management in the Cloud
Cloud security can present a paradox: companies love the flexibility and versatility of cloud security management, but are unsure if the cloud itself is secure enough to house their vitally important systems.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West