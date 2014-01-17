7 Essential Steps to Secure a Wi-Fi Network

According to Avast Antivirus, one of the world’s biggest anti-virus brands, 4 out of 5 households connected to the Internet in the United States are at risk of being attacked through their wireless router.

We now store more information than ever before on our electronic devices and most people are not even aware of the risk that their Wi-Fi connection poses to their personal security.



From financial details to personal correspondence, everything is at risk if an end user does not pay attention to their Wi-Fi network’s security.

An insecure Wi-Fi network is prone to DNS hijacking where you become susceptible to malware and any private information on your network is open to cyber thieves.



To avoid making your customers victims of hijackers in cyberspace, share the following tips to make sure their Wi-Fi network is as secure as possible.

Router Username & Password

When a router is first setup, it will have a generic username and password. Some may not even come with a password, which makes them even more unsafe. Make sure that after the first time you access the router, you change the username and password because these can be found in public records.

This means that if someone wants access to the router, it’s not rocket science for them to do so. Do the right thing and change the original credentials to something unique which a hacker can’t guess easily.

If at a later point in time, you forget your username or password, you can reset the router to its factory settings and use the original information to access it. Make sure that you then change the username and password again.

Encryption

This is a necessary step if you are serious about deterring hackers. No Wi-Fi network can be left without a password, making it open to anyone to access. To encrypt your Wi-Fi you must enter a password, also called a network key.

This is what you will enter on every device in your network that tries to access your Wi-Fi, including smartphones, laptops, desktop or tablet devices.

Think of your password as something similar to what makes a turnstile work. Without the correct password, the turnstile won’t rotate and the hacker won’t be able to enter the area you have successfully secured.

When choosing a password, try to find a balance between something that you can easily remember and something that no hacker can guess. Make it a combination of lower and upper case letters, numbers and try to include special characters to really make it difficult for hackers.

Never use your name, street name or date of birth, which might be easy to guess.

When setting up your password, make sure to choose the option called WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access II) because WPA and WEP are older versions, which are more likely to be hacked into. If your router doesn’t offer any of these options, it’s a sign that you need a new one!

Guests

If you often have guests in your home that use your Wi-Fi network, then it might be a good idea to create a guest wireless network, protected with WPA2 and with a strong password.



When your guests need to access the Internet, let them use this network instead of your main one. This way, if your guests have unknowingly introduced devices that are infected by malware, it won’t be able to attack your main Wi-Fi network.

Update Firmware

Firmware is a set of programs written by software developers which makes hardware work. It also allows electronic devices to communicate with each another. Without firmware, most of the devices that we use won’t function.

Check to see if your router’s firmware is up-to-date. Some routers let updates be automatically installed. If not, check the router manufacturer’s support website regularly for firmware updates on the specific router model that you are using.

Check the WPS

Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) is a function in which any device can be paired with your wireless router even if you have encryption turned on. Using a simple push of a button on the router, any device can be paired with it.

This will require physical access to your router, so to make sure no one can have unauthorized access to your router, keep it locked away. However, this is not always possible to do, so the other option is to turn off WPS completely.

Broadcast Power

Do you have a great router that allows your Wi-Fi signal to reach outdoors, even in areas where you don’t even need Wi-Fi? A cyber hacker can use this loophole to enter your network.

A far-reaching Wi-Fi signal will give anyone passing by your home, or in the vicinity an opportunity to access your network, so make sure you reduce the Transmit Power Control to approximately 75 percent.

This will make it hard for cyber hackers to access your network. Although seasoned intruders can always be equipped with a strong antenna, you can do your part to make it as hard as possible for them to access your Wi-Fi.

Conclusion

Securing a Wi-Fi network is not an impossible task. Don’t make it easy for cyber hackers to get access to your private network and keep these points in mind the next time you want to make sure your Wi-Fi network is secure.

Rachel Oliver is a freelancer who has a way with words. She likes to write about anything and everything under the sun, but themes like security and fire product, technology, electronics & gadgets, sports, construction and maintenance interests her more. You can get in touch with her on Google+ and Twitter.