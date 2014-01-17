9 Sneaky Things to Watch in Security for 2017

With another year in the books, it’s time to look ahead to 2017. When we spoke to over a dozen security experts to compile our 2017 Industry Forecast, we asked them what surprises may be in store for the security industry.

From cybersecurity to IP devices, here are 9 things to watch out for in 2017:

Peter Boriskin, ASSA ABLOY

“One thing that may surprise security professionals is there are still many classrooms that do not even have a functioning lock on the door. We need to focus not only on sophisticated intelligent access control but also the base of mechanical products.”

Per Björkdahl, ONVIF

“Security professionals would be surprised by how many manufacturers do not have a cyber policy implemented.”

Bill Bozeman, PSA

“End users are open to paying for managed services. Integrators incorrectly assume end users will view it as an added expense, but end users are versed on the ROI and value managed services can bring them in the long term.”

Brian Grainger, Spectra Logic

“What’s going to surprise security professionals is the cost of managing the heightened awareness of physical, electronic, video and cybersecurity. The cost of managing information will be the industry’s biggest challenge.”

Ronald Hawkins, SIA

“The robotics segment will grow more quickly than some people expect. The technology might not be ready for a takeoff in 2017, but it will happen soon, and the industry should be prepared to integrate robots and the information they provide into its solutions.”

Denis Hebert, Feenics/SIA

“The opportunity for security-as-a-service, whatever form that may take, is a growth business, yet this industry will need to prepare for commoditization of products and the growing impact of cyber risk.”

Pierre Racz, Genetec

“Security professionals will be surprised by the amount of heat they will get from politicians on cybersecurity. The interference we saw in the American political process was an eye-opener. Systems integrators will have to stay educated because the bar has been raised, very high.”

Scott Schafer, Arecont Vision

“Less than 10% of all security cameras installed across the globe are high definition or higher! And even by 2019, only 30% or of the installed base will be HD. Security professionals need to know multi-megapixel solutions cost about the same as an analog system.”

Bob Stockwell, Stanley Security

“The sheer number of existing IP security devices installed over the last 10 years that are exposed to hackers.”

