Access Control the Dominant Theme at 2017 Northeast Security Systems Expo

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Security professionals across New England gathered here at the Royal Plaza Trade Center for the annual Northeast Security Systems Expo.

The expo is put on by the New England Alarm & Controls Council to promote the education of the members of the six New England State associations: Connecticut Alarm & Systems Integrators Association (CASIA), Maine Burglar and Fire Alarm Association (MBFAA), Massachusetts Systems Contractors Association, Inc. (MSCA), New Hampshire Alarm Association (NHAA), Rhode Island Alarm and Systems Contractors Association (RIASCA), and Vermont Alarm & Signal Association (VASA).

The show promotes industry related education to New England security dealers, installers, manufacturers, distributors and equipment suppliers.

While every aspect of the security industry was represented, it was clear that access control was a major trend at this year’s show. Large companies like ASSA ABLOY and Allegion were present, as were companies such as RCI and Keri Systems. Half of the show’s product labs and seminars were also access control-focused.

Companies had everything on display from touchscreen intercoms, to innovative door strikes.

Check out some of the top access control products on display below and stay tuned for more coverage on the Northeast Security Systems Expo.

