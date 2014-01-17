Access Control and Video Surveillance Converge With ZKAccess, Arteco Partnership

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — ZKAccess, a division of ZKTeco, has announced the integration of its access control platform with Arteco.

Arteco Video Event Management Software (VEMS) is now integrated with the ZKBioSecurity management software platform through Arteco’s Open Connector, an integration platform that streamlines interoperability between third-party systems and the Arteco VEMS platform, according to the company.

“ZKAccess is a leading provider of biometric, RFID and access control solutions with significant reach across the globe. When seeking an integration partner in the video surveillance segment, we wanted to partner with an organization with the same global footprint because the demand for access control and video integration is not unique to the U.S. market,” says Larry Reed, CEO, ZKAccess. “Arteco is an ideal partner because of its event-based, open video technologies and its focus on ensuring customers have access to the most important information to make informed decisions at any given time.”

Access control events from ZKBioSecurity software are presented in the Arteco VEMS interface in real time.

“At Arteco, our mission is to enable our customers to gain insight to the most important events across their infrastructure to increase safety and maximize business efficiencies,” says Steve Birkmeier, VP, sales and business development, Arteco. “ZKAccess is a leader in the access control market for its ability to provide robust, cost-effective solutions that help reduce risk. Working together, our customers can realize the benefits of video and access integration to ensure a more informed, proactive security posture.”

READ NEXT: Connected Technologies Announces New Integrations