SSI logo

Access Control and Video Surveillance Converge With ZKAccess, Arteco Partnership

Arteco's Video Event Management Software now integrates with the ZKBioSecurity management software platform.



By ·


FAIRFIELD, N.J. — ZKAccess, a division of ZKTeco, has announced the integration of its access control platform with Arteco.

Arteco Video Event Management Software (VEMS) is now integrated with the ZKBioSecurity management software platform through Arteco’s Open Connector, an integration platform that streamlines interoperability between third-party systems and the Arteco VEMS platform, according to the company.

“ZKAccess is a leading provider of biometric, RFID and access control solutions with significant reach across the globe. When seeking an integration partner in the video surveillance segment, we wanted to partner with an organization with the same global footprint because the demand for access control and video integration is not unique to the U.S. market,” says Larry Reed, CEO, ZKAccess. “Arteco is an ideal partner because of its event-based, open video technologies and its focus on ensuring customers have access to the most important information to make informed decisions at any given time.”

Access control events from ZKBioSecurity software are presented in the Arteco VEMS interface in real time.

“At Arteco, our mission is to enable our customers to gain insight to the most important events across their infrastructure to increase safety and maximize business efficiencies,” says Steve Birkmeier, VP, sales and business development, Arteco. “ZKAccess is a leader in the access control market for its ability to provide robust, cost-effective solutions that help reduce risk. Working together, our customers can realize the benefits of video and access integration to ensure a more informed, proactive security posture.”

READ NEXT: Connected Technologies Announces New Integrations
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Access Control · Systems Integration · News · Arteco · Integration · Video Management · ZKAccess · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Arteco, Video Management, ZKAccess







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane