SSI logo

ADS Defeats Patent Troll in Court, Reimbursed Attorneys’ Fees

After initially having its cross-motion denied by a Texas court, the Federal Circuit reversed the decision citing an abuse of discretion.



By ·


TYLER, Texas — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favor of ADS Security after the Eastern District Court of Texas denied an appeal to award Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations ADS’s attorneys’ fees.

Rothschild sued ADS for infringement of its U.S. Patent No. 8,788,090. The broadly worded patent is for “a system and method for creating a personalized consumer product,” according to Rothschild Connected Devices Innovations, LLC v. Guardian Protection Services, Inc.

ADS offered to settle the case if Rothschild covered the $43,330 in ADS’s attorneys’ fees and costs, however Rothschild rejected the offer.

The security company then sent Rothschild a notice pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11(c)(2) (“Safe Harbor Notice”). Rothschild then voluntarily moved to dismiss its action. However, ADS opposed and filed a cross-motion for attorney fees.

The District Court granted Rothschild’s motion to dismiss but denied ADS’s cross-motion for attorneys’ fees. The Federal Circuit then reversed the lower courts decision, citing that the denial of attorneys’ fees was an abuse of discretion.

“It is a shame that companies are forced to have to decide whether to cave to demands by holders of illegitimate patents or face protracted and expensive litigation to fight,” John Cerasuolo, president of ADS Security told SSI. “We are proud of the role we played in exposing this charade and are pleased with the vindication of the Federal District Court ruling.”

Rothschild has gone after multiple companies for infringing its broad patent, including ADT, LG and Cisco.

READ NEXT: How ADS Security Mastered M&A
Article Topics
Business Management · Intrusion · Other · General Interest · News · ADS Security · Lawsuits · Legal Issues · Patent Infringement · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ADS Security, Lawsuits, Patent Infringement







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Maximum Security: Strategy on Implementing Security Management in the Cloud
Cloud security can present a paradox: companies love the flexibility and versatility of cloud security management, but are unsure if the cloud itself is secure enough to house their vitally important systems.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West