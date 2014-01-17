SSI logo

ADS Security Kicks Off New Year With Acquisition of Fire Systems Integrator

The purchase of Falcon Fire Systems in Charleston, S.C., marks the 22nd branch location for ADS.

Falcon Fire Systems is the first acquisition for ADS in 2017. The transaction follows a record acquisition year in 2016 where ADS completed six purchases in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.


By ·

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ADS Security, a regional electronic security and automation company, based here, has acquired the assets of Falcon Fire Systems in the Charleston, S.C., market. ADS will retain the Falcon Fire Systems office, establishing the company’s third location in South Carolina and its 22nd branch location overall.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in the Carolinas,” says John Cerasuolo, ADS president and CEO. “I’m especially excited to welcome a team with the capabilities and market presence that Falcon Fire Systems brings. This acquisition not only is a great geographic fit, but with the expertise of engineered fire systems it continues our push into the broader commercial integration market.”

Falcon Fire Systems is the first acquisition for ADS in 2017. The transaction follows a record acquisition year in 2016 where ADS completed six purchases in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Founded in 2001, Falcon Fire Systems is a Notifier systems distributor, providing fire detection and other life-safety systems for commercial, government and industrial clients throughout coastal South Carolina and Georgia.

READ NEXT: ADS Security Recognized Among Fastest Growing Companies in Nashville

Joining ADS, along with his team, is Tim Cooney, a 30-year industry veteran, board member and past-president of the South Carolina Electronic Security Association (SCESA). They will continue day-to-day operations, focused in the installation and service of commercial fire systems, under the Falcon Fire Systems name.

The customer accounts will continue to be serviced out of the current Falcon Fire Systems office.
Article Topics
Business Management · Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · News · ADS Security · John Cerasuolo · Mergers & Acquisitions · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ADS Security, John Cerasuolo







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
How Big Data Can Change the Security Industry

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane