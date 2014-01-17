ADS Security Kicks Off New Year With Acquisition of Fire Systems Integrator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — ADS Security, a regional electronic security and automation company, based here, has acquired the assets of Falcon Fire Systems in the Charleston, S.C., market. ADS will retain the Falcon Fire Systems office, establishing the company’s third location in South Carolina and its 22nd branch location overall.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in the Carolinas,” says John Cerasuolo, ADS president and CEO. “I’m especially excited to welcome a team with the capabilities and market presence that Falcon Fire Systems brings. This acquisition not only is a great geographic fit, but with the expertise of engineered fire systems it continues our push into the broader commercial integration market.”

Falcon Fire Systems is the first acquisition for ADS in 2017. The transaction follows a record acquisition year in 2016 where ADS completed six purchases in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Founded in 2001, Falcon Fire Systems is a Notifier systems distributor, providing fire detection and other life-safety systems for commercial, government and industrial clients throughout coastal South Carolina and Georgia.

Joining ADS, along with his team, is Tim Cooney, a 30-year industry veteran, board member and past-president of the South Carolina Electronic Security Association (SCESA). They will continue day-to-day operations, focused in the installation and service of commercial fire systems, under the Falcon Fire Systems name.

The customer accounts will continue to be serviced out of the current Falcon Fire Systems office.