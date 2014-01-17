ADT Announces Integration with Amazon Alexa

LAS VEGAS — ADT has announced Amazon Echo and Echo Dot products will join its Pulse ecosystem, ADT’s remote home security monitoring system that gives consumers the power to control their home security preferences regardless of location.

Starting this month, ADT customers will be able to integrate home automation skills with Amazon Alexa to arm and disarm their home security system through simple voice commands as well as a secure PIN.

Next month, ADT will offer Alexa devices directly to new and existing customers, facilitating product set-up and additional support for those who purchase the devices through ADT.

“Incorporating Amazon Alexa devices into our offerings is the perfect example of people and technology coming together to ensure our customer’s smart home is a safe home,” said Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing officer, ADT. “Amazon’s vision to simplify the home automation experience through voice-enabled action matched perfectly with ADT’s passion for security and customer service, providing us an exciting opportunity to extend our footprint in the security and automation space.”

ADT Pulse customers can use voice control to lock and unlock the door, turn on the lights, arm/disarm the security system, as well as ask Alexa to provide the status of their home security system and automation devices.

ADT says a sample of new capabilities include:

“Alexa: Is my ADT system armed?”

“Alexa: Tell ADT to disarm my security alarm, using PIN 3095.”

“Alexa: Tell ADT to lock the front door.”

Following their integration with ADT in May 2016, customers of Protection 1 will also have access to the full-suite of skills now available with Alexa.