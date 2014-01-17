SSI logo

ADT Announces New Canopy Partners

Canopy allows for third-party devices to benefit from professional security monitoring.

LAS VEGAS — At last year’s CES, ADT announced Canopy, an API that allows third-party devices to exploit ADT’s professional alarm-response services.

For people who don’t need or want a complete security system with pro monitoring (typically $25-$35 per month), they still might want emergency response for a fire, for example. So companies like Kidde have implemented Canopy in its smoke detectors.

Other companies promising Canopy-enabled devices last year included Wink, SmartThings, Roost, August and Ring, but it seems those implementations have not yet materialized.

LG Smart Security and Samsung Gear S3 watch with ADT’s Canopy emergency-response service. The first Canopy-enabled device appears to be LG’s new Smart Security system, announced in 2015 but finally shipping now.

The device has on-board HD camera and home automation through Z-Wave. There’s also a ZigBee radio, which will be enabled later this month.

Here are the services offered through Canopy, according to an LG press release:

LG Smart Security customers have the option of two ADT Canopy services: Intrusion Detection and Secure Video Storage. Intrusion Detection delivers 24/7 professional security monitoring and will alert emergency personnel when an alarm is triggered if the camera detects video motion, and it offers the capability to remotely arm or disarm the security device from anywhere. Once the alarm is received, ADT will call the user via phone for verification and if nobody answers, ADT will dispatch first-responders. With Secure Video Storage, users can access stored video content choosing from a seven- or 30-day history package.

LG Smart Security owners can add ADT Canopy Intrusion Detection for $19.99 per month. They can add Secure Video Storage for as low as $9.99 per month. An Intrusion Detection and Secure Video Storage bundle option is available starting at $24.99.
The system is powered by Zonoff, the SHaaS (smart home as a service) provider behind the discontinued Staples Connect, as well as the new home-automation solution from Connected World Services (a division of Dixons Carphone) in the UK.

New Canopy partners announced at CES 2017 include:

  • Samsung GearS3 watch (panic service for $10/month)
  • Netgear’s Arlo cameras
  • Glympse location-sharing service

Furthermore, Canopy will soon be available through the new ADT Anywhere service, powered by Life360—an extension of a service ADT announced back in 2014.

Not unlike Glympse, Life360 allows users to share location but is primarily focused on families monitoring the whereabouts of their loved ones. Users can receive notices when their contacts arrive and depart, and also be alerted to low batteries.

More interestingly, leveraging accelerometers in modern smartphones, the Life36 app automatically detects speed, when phones are used during a drive or when an automobile accident occurs. In the event of a detected crash, 24/7 live agent support will automatically dispatch emergency services to the location if necessary.
