ADT Appoints Joe Nuccio to President of Dealer Partnerships

Nuccio, an SSI Industry Hall of Fame inductee, joined ADT in 2016 as senior vice president of business development following the sale of ASG Security.



BOCA RATON, Fla. — ADT has appointed Joe Nuccio to the role of president of dealer partnerships.

Nuccio, an SSI Industry Hall of Fame inductee and member of SSI’s editorial advisory board, succeeds Jim Vogel, who recently retired from leading ADT’s Authorized Dealer organization. 

Prior to joining ADT in November 2016 as senior vice president of business development, Nuccio was president and CEO of ASG Security, where he was instrumental in the company’s sale to Apollo Global Management in 2015. ASG Security was then merged with Protection 1, bringing a larger commercial account footprint to the business.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Buyer to Combine Protection 1 and ASG Security Under P1 Brand

Nuccio is a security industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. He began his career with SecurityLink in Chicago and later moved to Australia to lead Signature Security Group from a start-up to a market leader in Australia and New Zealand.

He returned to the United States in 2001 and served as P1’s regional vice president for the central region, managing 16 operating companies and 20 states. In 2003, he was named president and CEO of ASG Security, which he built into one of the industry’s premier super-regional operations.
