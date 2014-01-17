ADT Vows Commitment to Dealer Program; P1 Hosts Members of New Owners’ Club

By Scott Goldfine and Rodney Bosch

LAS VEGAS — ADT Director of Dealer Operations Glen Smith spoke of how the installation and monitoring leader has turned the corner on its Authorized Dealer Program. The program, which celebrates 20 years in 2017, had fallen on tough times in recent years with many dealer members dissatisfied with support and other aspects of the commitment.

According to Smith, ADT rededicated itself to serving and supporting its 220 dealer program member companies and the results are nothing short of astounding. He said 18 months ago those dealers gave the program a Net Promoter Score of -9 but now it has risen to 76, and members have combined for 11 consecutive quarters of growth and two quarters in a row of net customer growth.

For working exclusively with ADT, dealers receive a competitive package comprised of both RMR and equity components, and the backing of funding and marketing assistance. Smith said the company calls all end users to welcome them and is logging a 70% take rate on its Pulse platform.

About 12 original dealers remain from the founding of ADT’s Authorized Dealer Program.

READ NEXT: How Dealer Programs Can Give Security Professionals the Upper Hand

Elsewhere in conjunction with ISC West, ADT sister brand Protection 1 hosted its first ever “Owner’s Club” mixer, with several former proprietors of security companies that have been acquired by P1 during the past few years.

These particular executives didn’t ride into the sunset following the sales of their companies. They have stayed on with P1 and are serving in integral roles within an integrated solutions division, as well as helping facilitate acquisitions and other functions.

The expertise these six members of the Owner’s Club exhibited in establishing their own highly successful organizations continues to be leveraged in significant ways inside P1. They serve as either directors, vice presidents or senior vice presidents.

The Owner’s Club is headed by Chris BenVau, P1 senior vice president of enterprise solutions, and includes Joe Nuccio (ASG Security), Ken Schafenberger (Integration Logistics), Jay Linton (Camtronic), Bert McDonald (Vintage Security), Les Paul Vernon (Suntera) and Rick Osborne (Pacific Security Integrators).

SSI readers can look forward to reading more about the Owners Club in an upcoming article by SSI Senior Editor Rodney Bosch.