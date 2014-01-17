ADT Pulse Smart-Home Automation and Security Reaches 2 Million Customers

Smart-home giant ADT has a new milestone to brag about. Announced at ISC West 2017, ADT has officially surpassed 2 million customers for its ADT Pulse interactive security and smart-home platform.

ADT Pulse, which was first introduced in 2010, allows customers to arm and disarm their security system and access smart home automation features, such as lighting and temperature control, from anywhere through a tablet or smartphone.

With 2 million customers and counting, ADT Pulse would have the second most residential subscribers in North America if it were a stand-alone security company – more than competitors Vivint, Xfinity Home and AT&T Digital Life, and only second to ADT itself.

“By offering the ability to secure real-time video, remotely arm and disarm your system or door lock, and control temperature and lighting, ADT Pulse set the industry standard by combining the best of security and home automation,” says Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing officer, ADT. “This innovation can only be realized by our nearly 20,000 employees who work tirelessly to provide same-day service and monitor our customers’ homes and businesses 24/7.”

Redesign Coming for ADT Pulse

ADT Pulse partners with Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as the Nest Learning Thermostat to the Ring Video Doorbell to simplify the customer experience. In 2015, ADT noted that 75 percent of new customers were opting for Pulse versus a stand-alone security option.

In January 2017, customers logged into their ADT Pulse app nearly 57 million times, adjusting their thermostat in 67 million instances, and capturing over 436 million video clips.

This spring, the company will introduce Pulse 8.0, providing customers with a revamped design and more intuitive experience to manage their security and lifestyle needs based on preference. In addition, users will soon find tips and troubleshooting options right on the home screen.

