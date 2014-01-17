SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection
OnSSI Demonstrate Ocularis 5 VMS Integrations at ISC West 2017
Pelco Sarix-Enhanced IP Cameras Deliver Outstanding Performance…
Pelco ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras Are Engineered…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

ADT Pulse Smart-Home Automation and Security Reaches 2 Million Customers

Announced at ISC West, ADT Pulse automation and security system surpasses its 2 millionth customer. Pulse 8.0 revamped design due out this spring.

In January 2017 alone, ADT customers logged into their ADT Pulse app nearly 57 million times.


By ·

Smart-home giant ADT has a new milestone to brag about. Announced at ISC West 2017, ADT has officially surpassed 2 million customers for its ADT Pulse interactive security and smart-home platform.

ADT Pulse, which was first introduced in 2010, allows customers to arm and disarm their security system and access smart home automation features, such as lighting and temperature control, from anywhere through a tablet or smartphone.

With 2 million customers and counting, ADT Pulse would have the second most residential subscribers in North America if it were a stand-alone security company – more than competitors Vivint, Xfinity Home and AT&T Digital Life, and only second to ADT itself.

“By offering the ability to secure real-time video, remotely arm and disarm your system or door lock, and control temperature and lighting, ADT Pulse set the industry standard by combining the best of security and home automation,” says Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing officer, ADT. “This innovation can only be realized by our nearly 20,000 employees who work tirelessly to provide same-day service and monitor our customers’ homes and businesses 24/7.”

Related: ADT Integrates with Amazon Alexa

Redesign Coming for ADT Pulse

ADT Pulse partners with Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as the Nest Learning Thermostat to the Ring Video Doorbell to simplify the customer experience. In 2015, ADT noted that 75 percent of new customers were opting for Pulse versus a stand-alone security option.

In January 2017, customers logged into their ADT Pulse app nearly 57 million times, adjusting their thermostat in 67 million instances, and capturing over 436 million video clips.

This spring, the company will introduce Pulse 8.0, providing customers with a revamped design and more intuitive experience to manage their security and lifestyle needs based on preference. In addition, users will soon find tips and troubleshooting options right on the home screen.

More ISC West 2017 news and reviews »
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · ADT · ADT Pulse · Home Automation · Internet of Things · Smart Home · All Topics

About the Author
Jason Knott
Jason Knott is editorial director of Security Sales & Integration.
Contact Jason Knott: [email protected]
View More by Jason Knott

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ADT Pulse, Home Automation, Internet of Things, Smart Home







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West