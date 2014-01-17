Advanced Technology Video Introduces New IP P/T/Z Speed Dome Camera

SSI logo

COPPELL, TX — Advanced Technology Video (ATV), a provider of video surveillance solutions since 1983, introduces the IPSD302WI, its new IP pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) speed dome camera.

The IPSD302WI is a high speed, p/t/z dome with a maximum 380°/sec pan/tilt speed, a 360° pan range and 180° tilt range. It utilizes the 1/2.8” Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with progressive scanning, allowing for sharp video motion images in low-light applications, according to the company.

The camera features full HD, 1080p resolution and 30X optical zoom lens with auto-focus and 16X digital zoom. It is also equipped with synchronized IR and fixed IR LED’s for a night-time viewing distance up to 1300ft and includes true day/night WDR.

“A powerful p/t/z camera that is ideal for outdoor and indoor areas that require long range capabilities, ATV is committed to continuously introducing new and powerful products”, says Keith Shaver, ATV’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Additional ATV Speed Dome Camera Features:

  • Two-way audio
  • Advanced intelligent health monitoring (AIHM)
  • Digital image stabilization (DIS)
  • Video analytics
  • Micro-SD card slot
  • IP66- and IK10-rated
  • Noise reduction
  • Backlight control
  • Auto-defog
  • 12VDC and PoE power source options

