Affiliated Monitoring Partners With Essence USA to Launch PERS Dealer Program

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Essence USA, a provider of connected living solutions, is collaborating with Affiliated Monitoring to launch a customizable dealer program centered around Essence’s suite of personal emergency response system (PERS) products.

“PERS is a major focus at Affiliated,” says Daniel Oppenheim, Affiliated’s vice president. “We are the recognized experts in providing unique senior monitoring services and have many dealers primarily focused on the aging-in-place market. We are excited to be able to provide this advanced system to our dealers who are interested in a turnkey PERS program.”

The fully customizable program gives dealers a range of options about how to best run their PERS offerings, including order fulfillment — direct to the consumer or distributed to the dealer, customer service, invoicing and collections, equipment retrieval and refurbishment, and branding options.

“We can customize a program for any dealer to make it easier to get into PERS,” Affiliated Managing Director Mike Zydor says. “For the dealers already in the market, we can provide access to preprogrammed, leading-edge products at discounted rates.”

Essence’s [email protected] suite of PERS products offer benefits for dealers and end users alike, according to a press release. For example, enhanced radio communications allow users maximum flexibility in moving around their home and property. They also offer a wide variety of safety and security sensors, giving dealers an attractive and scalable offering for their customer base.

The [email protected] Smart Alerting devices include a number of ways in which monitoring centers can be alerted of emergency situations, such as the voice panic detector (VPD) with intelligent voice activation, which allows the resident to call out for assistance even when they are not able to reach a panic button and opening a two-way voice channel with support staff from anywhere in the house.

“Essence is on the forefront of in-home PERS technology and has a veteran management team behind it,” says Yaniv Amir, president, Essence USA. “Essence historically has only worked directly with larger players in the space, and we are excited to now bring our products to all Affiliated dealers.”

The program is scheduled to launch within the Affiliated dealer network at the end of May.