Aiphone Upgrades Video Entry Intercom System

REDMOND, Wash — Aiphone Corp., a manufacturer of intercom and entry security products, has announced technology upgrades to its GT Series multi-tenant video entry intercom system.

The upgrades include improved video camera quality in three new video entrance stations, two slim-design tenant stations, with either 7- or 3 1/2-inch LCD screens and a video line out to allow the GT Series cameras to securely record video onto a video management system (VMS).

The company says its two slim-design tenant stations are ideal for apartment and condominium buildings, independent senior living facilities and student housing.

“The GT Series accommodates up to 500 tenant, 16 entrance and four guard stations – all configurable to create customized solutions for any installation,” says Bruce Czerwinski, U.S. general sales manager, Aiphone. “As more states adopt building codes calling for video intercoms at lobby entrances, the GT Series provides the best solution for these new requirements. Residents can visually identify visitors clearly before granting them access to the building.”

Other GT Series features include: