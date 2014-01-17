SSI logo

Aiphone Video Intercoms Selected to Protect Military Recruiting Centers

The video intercoms will allow recruiting centers to screen visitors before allowing them access.



By ·


Redmond, Wash. — Aiphone Corp., a manufacturer of intercom and entry security products, has been chosen by the Army Corps of Engineers to protect military recruiting centers across the United States with their JP Series and GT Series video intercoms.

Following the 2015 shooting deaths of five military personnel at recruitment and reserve centers in Chattanooga, Tenn., military officials made the decision to keep recruitment center entries locked throughout the day.

The JP Series video intercoms will act as a video doorbell at single office recruitment centers, while the GT Series will be installed at centers serving multiple military branches.

RELATED: Aiphone Upgrades Video Entry Intercom System

“Using Aiphone intercoms, recruiters now can clearly see and speak with visitors before allowing them access,” says Bruce Czerwinski, U.S. general sales manager for Aiphone. “If there is any doubt about a visitor’s intentions, the door stays locked.”

To access a center, visitors push an exterior unit button initiating a call to a station inside the center. Recruitment officers will then use an embedded 170-degee pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) video camera to clearly identify visitors, according to the company.

Interior stations provide either a 7- or 3.5-inch LCD screen delivering sharp color images. A control adjusts the camera position as needed to provide greater detail. The JP Series and GT Series provide hands-free communication once a door call is answered.

READ NEXT: Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Access Control · News · Access Control · Aiphone · Military Market · Video Doorbells · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Aiphone, Military Market







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane