Aiphone Video Intercoms Selected to Protect Military Recruiting Centers

Redmond, Wash. — Aiphone Corp., a manufacturer of intercom and entry security products, has been chosen by the Army Corps of Engineers to protect military recruiting centers across the United States with their JP Series and GT Series video intercoms.

Following the 2015 shooting deaths of five military personnel at recruitment and reserve centers in Chattanooga, Tenn., military officials made the decision to keep recruitment center entries locked throughout the day.

The JP Series video intercoms will act as a video doorbell at single office recruitment centers, while the GT Series will be installed at centers serving multiple military branches.

“Using Aiphone intercoms, recruiters now can clearly see and speak with visitors before allowing them access,” says Bruce Czerwinski, U.S. general sales manager for Aiphone. “If there is any doubt about a visitor’s intentions, the door stays locked.”

To access a center, visitors push an exterior unit button initiating a call to a station inside the center. Recruitment officers will then use an embedded 170-degee pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) video camera to clearly identify visitors, according to the company.

Interior stations provide either a 7- or 3.5-inch LCD screen delivering sharp color images. A control adjusts the camera position as needed to provide greater detail. The JP Series and GT Series provide hands-free communication once a door call is answered.

