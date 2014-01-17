Alarm.com, Comcast Purchases of Icontrol Divisions Will Foment Market Disruption, IHS Says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Providers of professional home automation systems can expect “stiff competition in the coming years” in the wake of Alarm.com and Comcast’s acquisition of Icontrol, according to a research note by IHS Markit.

In transactions that were finalized March 8, Alarm.com acquired Icontrol’s Connect platform and its DIY solution, Piper. ADT is said to be the largest customer for the Connect platform. Comcast/Xfinity acquired Icontrol’s Converge platform, which powers smart-home solutions offered by Comcast, along with several other cable companies and telcos.

Honeywell, a competitor in the connected home space with Icontrol and Alarm.com, had sued to block the merger, which was first announced in June 2016. Honeywell claimed a combined company would violate antitrust regulations. However, the litigation ultimately failed. According to court documents filed this month, Honeywell “voluntarily dismissed” its complaint with prejudice, meaning the company cannot pursue antitrust claims in the future.

IHS Markit estimates that Comcast represented about 2% of the American residential remote monitoring market, valued at about $13 billion in 2016. Moreover, professionally monitored smart home accounts will surpass traditionally monitored accounts in 2022, when about 9% of all homes will have a professionally monitored smart home (up from 1% in 2011). This trend places additional emphasis on the need for a robust smart home platform to remain competitive, according to IHS.

“Considering that professionally monitored alarm systems comprise only 23% of all residential households, both Honeywell and Alarm.com remain well positioned to take advantage of existing connected home conversions as well as the market that is untapped,” writes Blake Kozak, a principal analyst for research firm IHS Markit who covers smart home and security technology. “Connected alarm systems for residential applications are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18%, reaching $7.2 billion in 2020.”

The IHS research note continues: