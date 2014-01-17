Alarm.com Expands Ecosystem and Dealers’ Toolset at ISC West

LAS VEGAS ― Alarm.com made a pair of significant announcements at ISC West.

First, Alarm.com Director of Communications talked about how the company is expanding its open hardware ecosystem with new partnerships. “Our open platform integrates a broad range of devices to help our dealer partners extend their footprint in the smart home with the hardware and best of breed device partners,” he said.

He added how the firm is in an excellent position to bring its dealers a unified solution that now includes a new video doorbell, irrigation functionality and a single app to expand overall capabilities of the smart home.

The company’s video doorbell suite now includes the Slim Line video doorbell through its partnership with Skybell Technologies.

Inside the home, consumers can now connect Legrand smart speakers with an Alarm.com system to enable music and audio control, and set audio Scenes with the Alarm.com app.

Users can also set temperature scenes with smart thermostat integration, now including the Stelpro Line Voltage Thermostat that allows service providers to address the needs of customers with high voltage power, such as baseboard heating systems.

Alarm.com has also extended 4G LTE communications capabilities for an industry-leading range of security panel options.

The second announcement was Alarm.com’s Business Intelligence service that helps its dealer partners lower attrition. “Analyzing billions of historical and real-time data points, we can identify best practices for increasing account retention and lifetime customer value. Our dealer partners can implement these best practices across their business with our partner growth and productivity services, and a comprehensive suite of business management tools provided as a courtesy,” said Zartman.

The tools include Alarm.com’s lifecycle marketing program (Customer Connections) to keep customers engaged with their partners, and MobileTech, its installation app that includes a system check feature to ensure accurate and reliable installations.

