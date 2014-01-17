Alarm Company Owner in North Carolina Has License Revoked for Deception

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State officials here have revoked the license of an independent alarm company owner, preventing him from lawfully installing security alarms in residences and businesses.

The state believes Stanley Huffstetler IV took money “for services not performed within a reasonable time period” and said he “engaged in conduct that constitutes dereliction of duty or otherwise deceives, defrauds or harms the public,” wsoctv.com reports.

Multiple business owners contacted WSOC-TV Action 9 in January with complaints about Huffstetler, proprietor of Carolina Control Services.

Steve Wetmore, who owns Boulevard Select Motors in Gastonia, N.C., hired Huffstetler to install an alarm system and monitor it, according to WSOC-TV. Wetmore said his own staff set off the alarm system twice, first by accident and then on purpose to test it. No one responded either time.

“When you have $800,000 worth of inventory on the lot and somebody breaks in and, if they were to steal the keys and steal the inventory,” Wetmore says, “what are you to do? We set it off that day and let it go for five minutes and no call, no nothing.”

Wetmore filed a formal complaint with the state.

“You didn’t sleep well at night knowing that anybody could break in in the middle of the night,” Wetmore said. “You think you’re being monitored, and nobody’s looking out.”

Action 9 reported Huffstetler has been in this situation before.

In 2007, the state ordered Huffstetler to cease and desist his burglar alarm business because he wasn’t licensed at the time. He did not comply with the order, so in 2011 the state warned him again and even threatened to pursue criminal charges.

Huffstetler has 60 days to appeal the license revocation.

Action 9 reported it reached out to Huffstetler and tried to leave a message, but his mailbox was full.

