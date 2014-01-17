Alarm Lock Releases New Full Line Catalog

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Alarm Lock announces the release of its new full line catalog.

The new 28-page catalog includes a range of product lines, including: standalone Trilogy electronic keyless access locks, networked wireless Trilogy Networx locks and the customizable ArchiTech Designer Networx Series.

New additions to the catalog: second generation Networx gateways and expanders; the ArchiTech Series, now featuring Bluetooth LE technology and iLock App; and expanded school solutions including the DL2700LD, featuring classroom lockdown indicator bar and key fob activation.

The catalog is available to download at alarmlock.com or call (800) 645-9445 and specify catalog number ALA112T.

Alarm Lock is a division of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) and provider of access and egress solutions for education, health care, government, retail, airports and other vertical markets.