Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Mortise, LocDown & Exit Trim Standalone Keyless Access

PRESS RELEASE

AMITYVILLE, NY — Alarm Lock, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, has expanded their Trilogy T2 Series, the number one selling electronic standalone access locks in their class.

Field-proven standalone Trilogy® T2 electronic keyless access locks provide BHMA Grade-1 durability with a rugged clutch and vandal-proof all metal keypad and long-life battery operation. They are 100% fingertip programmable, providing easy installation in less than an hour and support standard and IC core prep cylinders. Trilogy® T2 Series locks allow more codes (up to 100 codes and 3 service codes + 1 master); multi-level user capability (master, manager & user service codes); individual, group or total user lockout codes; passage mode; and 2-wire remote override or key bypass capability. Weatherproof models are available for exterior use – 31 to 151˚F (-35 to 66˚C).

The Trilogy T2 series now include the popular DL2700 standalone digital cylindrical lock, the leading access control lock in its class year after year; new DL2700LD cylindrical lock with lockdown, ideal for schools and campus security with remote keyfob and bright visual lockdown indicator bar on inner door; narrow stile Locks for glass doors; new mortise locks for high security mortise locking with choice of classroom or deadbolt functions; and new Trilogy T2 Series Exit trim, adding keyless access push-button convenience to any panic exit bar.

For more information on Trilogy visit http://www.alarmlock.com, contact your Alarm Lock sales or customer service representative at 1-800-645-9445 or visit ISC West booth 12043.