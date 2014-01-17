SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
Top Marketers, SSI Industry Hall of Famers Take Center Stage on Eve of ISC West
The SAMMY Awards will once again be co-located with the SSI Industry Hall of Fame induction on April 4. SSI will also dole out Most Valuable Product…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Mortise, LocDown & Exit Trim…
Bosch’s Offerings at ISC West 2017
Platinum Tools Launches VDV MapMaster 3.0 Cable Tester at 2017…
Upgrade New & Existing Alarm Systems to New Cellular S With…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Alarm Lock T2 Series to Include Mortise, LocDown & Exit Trim Standalone Keyless Access

The Trilogy T2 series now include the popular DL2700 standalone digital cylindrical lock.




PRESS RELEASE

AMITYVILLE, NY — Alarm Lock, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies, has expanded their Trilogy T2 Series, the number one selling electronic standalone access locks in their class.

Field-proven standalone Trilogy® T2 electronic keyless access locks provide BHMA Grade-1 durability with a rugged clutch and vandal-proof all metal keypad and long-life battery operation. They are 100% fingertip programmable, providing easy installation in less than an hour and support standard and IC core prep cylinders. Trilogy® T2 Series locks allow more codes (up to 100 codes and 3 service codes + 1 master); multi-level user capability (master, manager & user service codes); individual, group or total user lockout codes; passage mode; and 2-wire remote override or key bypass capability. Weatherproof models are available for exterior use – 31 to 151˚F (-35 to 66˚C).

The Trilogy T2 series now include the popular DL2700 standalone digital cylindrical lock, the leading access control lock in its class year after year; new DL2700LD cylindrical lock with lockdown, ideal for schools and campus security with remote keyfob and bright visual lockdown indicator bar on inner door; narrow stile Locks for glass doors; new mortise locks for high security mortise locking with choice of classroom or deadbolt functions; and new Trilogy T2 Series Exit trim, adding keyless access push-button convenience to any panic exit bar.

For more information on Trilogy visit http://www.alarmlock.com, contact your Alarm Lock sales or customer service representative at 1-800-645-9445 or visit ISC West booth 12043.
Article Topics
Access Control · Products · ISC West · NAPCO · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

NAPCO







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration March 2017 Issue
ISC West 2017 Show Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Honeywell Suit Claims Alarm.com’s Deal With Icontrol Amounts to a Monopoly
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Icontrol & Alarm.com Respond to Honeywell’s Lawsuit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane