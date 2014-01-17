SSI logo

Allegion Announces Integration with BadgePass

Schlage NDE wireless locks will now integrate with BadgePass Access Manager.



CARMEL, Ind. — Allegion, a global security products and solutions provider, announces that Schlage NDE wireless locks now integrate with BadgePass Access Manager.

“We are extremely excited about adding Allegion’s NDE wireless locks to the BadgePass portfolio,” says Lindsay Martin-Nez, executive vice president of marketing and indirect sales at BadgePass. “We have had tremendous success with the AD-400 wireless locks, but the new NDE wireless locks provide our customers the opportunity to expand their access control implementations to more doors than ever before, at an extremely competitive price point.”

NDE wireless locks are built on an open architecture platform to conveniently pair with access control systems like BadgePass Access Manager, according to the company.

“Customers looking for an integrated security system will value the Schlage NDE wireless locks using BadgePass Access Manager,” says Brad Aikin, electronics portfolio leader at Allegion. “Together, the two provide a scalable solution to meet varying security needs. And for customers looking to upgrade their hardware, NDE wireless locks are easy to install, connect and manage—without the need to modify existing doors.”

The BadgePass software offers two controllers for managing the new Schlage NDE Locks. The BadgePass BAC042500 controller can manage up to 64 NDE locks and the BadgePass EP-1501 (IP/PoE) can manage up to 10 NDE locks.

