SSI logo

Allegion, Brivo Integration Brings Cloud-Based Access Control to Schalge Wireless Locks

Schlage NDE wireless locks will now seamlessly integrate with Brivo OnAir.



By ·


CARMEL, Ind. — Allegion, a security products and solutions provider, has partnered with Brivo, a provider of cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, to integrate Schlage NDE wireless locks with Brivo OnAir.

OnAir is Brivo’s flagship cloud-based access control solution.

“Through this collaboration, our customers will benefit from simplified installation, secured wireless communication and access via mobile device — without sacrificing safety or efficiency,” says Brad Aikin, electronics portfolio leader at Allegion. “Brivo OnAir easily integrates to deliver enhanced security management and monitoring as well as a unique user experience.”

The NDE series wireless locks combine lock, credential reader, door position sensor and request-to-exit switch all in one unit.

“The ease of the installation combined with the lower cost of owning these wireless locks makes moving to a cloud-based access control system even more attractive for single or multi-tenant building owners,” says Steve Van Till, president and CEO of Brivo. “Brivo is excited to begin distributing Allegion’s Schlage NDE wireless locks through its channel partners, across vertical markets.”

RELATED: Allegion Announces Integration With BadgePass
Article Topics
Access Control · Systems Integration · News · Allegion · Brivo · Integration · Schlage · Wireless Locks · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Allegion, Brivo, Schlage, Wireless Locks







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane