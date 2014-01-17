Allegion, Brivo Integration Brings Cloud-Based Access Control to Schalge Wireless Locks

CARMEL, Ind. — Allegion, a security products and solutions provider, has partnered with Brivo, a provider of cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, to integrate Schlage NDE wireless locks with Brivo OnAir.

OnAir is Brivo’s flagship cloud-based access control solution.

“Through this collaboration, our customers will benefit from simplified installation, secured wireless communication and access via mobile device — without sacrificing safety or efficiency,” says Brad Aikin, electronics portfolio leader at Allegion. “Brivo OnAir easily integrates to deliver enhanced security management and monitoring as well as a unique user experience.”

The NDE series wireless locks combine lock, credential reader, door position sensor and request-to-exit switch all in one unit.

“The ease of the installation combined with the lower cost of owning these wireless locks makes moving to a cloud-based access control system even more attractive for single or multi-tenant building owners,” says Steve Van Till, president and CEO of Brivo. “Brivo is excited to begin distributing Allegion’s Schlage NDE wireless locks through its channel partners, across vertical markets.”

