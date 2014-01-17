Allegion Announces New Integrations for Schlage Wireless Locks

CARMEL, Ind. — Allegion is broadening its offerings with Sielox to integrate Pinnacle, the company’s premier access control and security management software, and 1700 intelligent controller with Schlage‘s latest addition to its wireless lock family, the LE wireless mortise locks.

“Sielox now seamlessly integrates with Schlage LE, NDE and AD-Series wireless locks,” says Karen Evans, Sielox president and CEO. “Expanding our offering of real-time, integrated electronic locks provides increasingly cost-effective ways for our customers to deploy lockdown solutions at both the perimeter and interior doors.”

Schlage’s LE wireless lock is designed to extend electronic access control deeper into buildings beyond traditional perimeter and high-security openings, according to the company.

Connecting the lock to the ENGAGE Gateway with the Sielox Pinnacle software and 1700 intelligent controller will give end users access to real-time, bi-directional communication.

“From educational institutions to medical offices to retail applications, facilities will benefit from the enhanced security, efficiency and convenience of upgrading to electronic credentials with the Schlage portfolio of solutions including LE wireless locks. Add the sophisticated capabilities available with Sielox, and you have a powerful real-time security management solution at your fingertips,” says Brad Aikin, electronics portfolio leader at Allegion.

Sielox will feature the integration with the entire Schlage wireless lock portfolio at Booth No. 6103 during ISC West, held April 5-7 in Las Vegas.

