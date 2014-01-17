Allentown Businesses Offered Financial Incentive for Surveillance Cameras

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — City officials here announced they will begin to offer security camera funding to help police solve crimes and deter criminals.

Matching grants totaling $30,000 will be offered to businesses that upgrade or replace cameras that are compatible with the city’s current video surveillance network, according to The Morning Call.

The Security Camera Assistance Network program (SCAN), will award applicants up to 50% of the total cost of the surveillance equipment and installation, with a maximum cap of $3,000 for an individual business. The money will cover 15 to 20 surveillance cameras, according to officials.

“Our crime-fighting efforts have been greatly enhanced by our street camera program,” says Mayor Ed Pawlowski. “This program will aid retailers and other small businesses that want to improve security, but have been unable to find the funds to pay for a system.”

Allentown Police Chief Keith Morris says many city businesses either can’t afford or have outdated systems that make getting that information to investigators difficult.

Any city business in good standing will be eligible for the grant money, regardless of location, says officials.

