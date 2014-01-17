SSI logo

Allentown Businesses Offered Financial Incentive for Surveillance Cameras

The SCAN program will award applicants up to 50% of the total cost of surveillance equipment and installation.



By ·


ALLENTOWN, Pa. — City officials here announced they will begin to offer security camera funding to help police solve crimes and deter criminals.

Matching grants totaling $30,000 will be offered to businesses that upgrade or replace cameras that are compatible with the city’s current video surveillance network, according to The Morning Call.

The Security Camera Assistance Network program (SCAN), will award applicants up to 50% of the total cost of the surveillance equipment and installation, with a maximum cap of $3,000 for an individual business. The money will cover 15 to 20 surveillance cameras, according to officials.

“Our crime-fighting efforts have been greatly enhanced by our street camera program,” says Mayor Ed Pawlowski. “This program will aid retailers and other small businesses that want to improve security, but have been unable to find the funds to pay for a system.”

Allentown Police Chief Keith Morris says many city businesses either can’t afford or have outdated systems that make getting that information to investigators difficult.

Any city business in good standing will be eligible for the grant money, regardless of location, says officials.

READ: Niagara Falls City School District to Receive $4M in Security Equipment Upgrades
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Police Dispatch · Security Cameras · Surveillance Cameras · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Police Dispatch, Security Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
4 Areas of Surveillance Innovation to Watch in 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane