SSI logo

Allied Universal Acquires Residential Guarding-Security Provider in Florida

The acquired company, Alert Protective Services, specializes in servicing condominiums and homeowner association communities.



By ·


SANTA ANA, Calif. — Allied Universal, a leading facility services company, has acquired Alert Protective Services, a residential community security firm based in Sarasota, Fla. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alert Protective Services offers integrated security systems and uniformed security guards to work in tandem with security programs at community gatehouses, concierge desks or security command centers. Some of these solutions include remote video monitoring, access control and an electronic patrol reporting program that enables security professionals to report threats in real time and alert authorities if back up is needed.

FOR ALL THE LATEST M&A NEWS, GO HERE.

“Like Alert Protective Services, we know the value in offering customers a total security package,” says Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones. “That’s what’s special about our new partner. They have an outstanding reputation for understanding and meeting their clients’ needs. And they’ve invested in smart technology that evolves as the security landscape changes. I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to offer Alert’s clients more resources, and look forward to working with new members who will be joining our team.”

Alert’s portfolio consists of 95% residential condominiums and communities, according to a news release. The company is said to dominate the homeowners association and residential lifestyle communities’ security space in southwest and southeast Florida.

Alert reports more than $10 million in annual revenue and staffs 430 employees.

“We are excited to join Allied Universal,” says Jeff Haidet, CEO of Alert Protective Services. “Both companies embrace combining the use of state-of-the-art technology with manpower to provide an optimal solution to our customers. We also share the same passion and commitment to be the employer of choice for security professionals and provider of choice for security users.”

READ NEXT: Allied Universal, Clery Center Form Partnership to Advance Campus Security
Article Topics
Vertical Markets · News · Allied Universal · Mergers & Acquisitions · Remote Video · Remote Video Monitoring · Residential Market · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Allied Universal, Remote Video, Remote Video Monitoring, Residential Market







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Make More Money: Add Mass Notification Systems to Your Projects
Mass Notification Systems (MNS) is a growing field with revenue opportunities in the corporate, healthcare and education markets.

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Plane Explodes Into Fireball

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West