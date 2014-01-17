Allied Universal Acquires Residential Guarding-Security Provider in Florida

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Allied Universal, a leading facility services company, has acquired Alert Protective Services, a residential community security firm based in Sarasota, Fla. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alert Protective Services offers integrated security systems and uniformed security guards to work in tandem with security programs at community gatehouses, concierge desks or security command centers. Some of these solutions include remote video monitoring, access control and an electronic patrol reporting program that enables security professionals to report threats in real time and alert authorities if back up is needed.

“Like Alert Protective Services, we know the value in offering customers a total security package,” says Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones. “That’s what’s special about our new partner. They have an outstanding reputation for understanding and meeting their clients’ needs. And they’ve invested in smart technology that evolves as the security landscape changes. I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to offer Alert’s clients more resources, and look forward to working with new members who will be joining our team.”

Alert’s portfolio consists of 95% residential condominiums and communities, according to a news release. The company is said to dominate the homeowners association and residential lifestyle communities’ security space in southwest and southeast Florida.

Alert reports more than $10 million in annual revenue and staffs 430 employees.

“We are excited to join Allied Universal,” says Jeff Haidet, CEO of Alert Protective Services. “Both companies embrace combining the use of state-of-the-art technology with manpower to provide an optimal solution to our customers. We also share the same passion and commitment to be the employer of choice for security professionals and provider of choice for security users.”