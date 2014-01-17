Allied Universal Acquires Security Services Division of Yale Enforcement

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Allied Universal has acquired the security services division of Yale Enforcement Services of Belleville, Ill. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yale provides full range of solutions, including uniformed security professionals, mobile patrol, physical security and life safety.

“Acquiring Yale’s security services division is a strategic move that aligns with our goal of expansion in niche areas,” says Steve Jones, Allied Universal CEO. “This allows us continuous growth in service areas well represented by Yale Enforcement.”

Yale Enforcement’s 1,800-plus employees serve a range of vertical markets including health care, manufacturing, industrial, warehouse/distribution, commercial real estate and retail throughout the central, Midwestern and southern states.

Allied Universal employs 150,000 security officers companywide. The firm was created in May 2016 following the merger of Universal Services of America with AlliedBarton Security Services.