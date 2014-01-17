Allied Universal, Clery Center Form Partnership to Advance Campus Security

SSI logo

SANTA ANA, Calif.  — Allied Universal is partnering with the Clery Center to develop video-based training tools for public safety and security professionals on campuses across the United States. The roll-call training program is scheduled to be released during National Campus Safety Awareness Month in September.

Based in Wayne, Pa., the nonprofit Clery Center provides colleges and universities with education and training related to the Jeanne Clery Act, a consumer protection law that aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics.

“The partnership with Allied Universal will provide a meaningful training program that covers the key modern campus public safety issues for the type of personnel that have the most interaction with students each day,” says Alison Kiss, executive director, Clery Center. “We look forward to working with Allied Universal on this vital initiative that will keep the issues of campus safety at the forefront.”

The training program, building on Allied Universal’s Higher Education Academy, will consist of short online video modules featuring adult learning principles and quizzes that assess mastery of the subject matter. In addition, it will encompass supporting reference materials and on-the-job tools along with in-person reinforcement guidance.

Module topics will include: specifics about the Jeanne Clery Act and Campus Security Authorities, sexual violence and higher education law; trauma informed response; campus culture; communicating with students and stakeholders; and other pertinent campus related topics.

Allied Universal provides guarding and other services to nearly 200 colleges and universities at more than 500 campus locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to lead the way in a collaboration to further safety initiatives for students on campuses everywhere, this advances our long-established commitment to training specific to campus communities,” says Jonathan Kassa, director of higher education, Allied Universal.

