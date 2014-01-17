SSI logo

Allied Universal, John Jay College to Host Seminar on Strategies to Defend Against Active Shooters

The free seminar will be held May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the college’s Moot Court at 899 10th Ave., New York.



NEW YORK CITY — Allied Universal is collaborating with John Jay College and the Metropolitan Healthcare Security Directors Association (MHSDA) to host the “Plan to Live” seminar to educate healthcare providers on best practices to handle an active shooter situation and other threats.

“Active shooters are not the only risks that healthcare facilities face,” says Kevin Francis, business development specialist, Allied Universal. “Healthcare facilities may encounter aggressive assailants, bomb threats, and terrorist attacks. Our seminar provides tips and information from leading experts to help them prepare for, survive and recover from an attack.”

Key speakers include Frank M. Ochberg, M.D., of the John Jay College Academy for Critical Incident Analysis, and a leading authority on the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder; Steven Crimando, principal at Behaviorial Science Applications, a behavioral science consulting firm that specializes in violence prevention, crisis management and emergency response; and a panel of both active and retired New York Police Department experts on preparedness.

Allied Universal, a leading facility services and guarding company, is a principal provider of security in the healthcare environment. Its security professionals are highly trained in crisis intervention, risk assessments and mitigation strategies to proactively reduce risk in healthcare facilities. They also are adept at the many compliance and regulatory issues that govern the industry.

View the full agenda here. Registration is available online.  You can preview the following “Plan to Live” video that will be shown at the event:

"Plan To Live" Trailor from Kevin Francis on Vimeo.

 
