AMAG Technology Demonstrates Symmetry Blue Reader Range and Mobile App at ISC West

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — AMAG Technology, a security manufacturer specializing in access control, video management, identity management, intrusion detection and visitor management, will be demonstrating its Symmetry Blue reader range at ISC West at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, April 5-7, 2017.

The Symmetry Blue reader range combines Bluetooth Low Energy with card reading capabilities to deliver a mobile access control solution to open doors. Used with Android or iOS smart phones alongside or in place of traditional cards, users download the Symmetry Blue app and enroll directly into the Symmetry access control system.

The cost effective mobile solution does not require a license, separate portal or third party subscription. Users simply open a door by holding their mobile device near the reader, which connects to a door like a conventional card reader. Customers can use either a card, the app on their smartphone or both to open a door.

“We are proud to be the first access control company to deliver a mobile reader solution to the market,” said AMAG Technology Product Manager, Andy Goodwin. “With everyone carrying a cell phone, moving to this technology is inevitable and our cost effective Symmetry Blue reader range and app make this transition easy and affordable.”

Using a cell phone as a credential is going to be extremely helpful for users in environments where people tend to lose or forget their cards, where there are occasional attendees at a particular site, for visitors or contractors where you do not want to issue an identity badge, or as a second credential to be used alongside an access card.

Many organizations may adopt a hybrid approach, keeping both the card and the smart phone using the Symmetry Access Control software’s multiple credentials per cardholder capability. The Bluetooth reader capability could be added to lower security doors or just the minimum number of doors required that allow access to the workplace.

Another advantage of using a mobile app is no physical hand off of a credential is required. Users just download the app and it’s instantly ready for use. This saves time and money, and provides a convenient method to implement security.