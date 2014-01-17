SSI logo

AMAG Technology Promotes Kurt Takahashi to President

TORRANCE, Calif. — AMAG Technology, based here, announces Kurt Takahashi has been promoted to president.

Takahashi joined AMAG, a G4S company, in February 2015 as senior vice president of sales. He is credited with successfully growing the business through his management of the sales, sales engineering and business development teams, and expanding AMAG’s Symmetry product line with Symmetry GUEST, a web-based visitor management system.

Recognizing the need for customers to not only control access for employees, buildings and assets, but to also proactively manage the different identities that enter an organization, Takahashi will continue to focus on delivering unified solutions that will help end users mitigate risk, meet compliance requirements and reduce costs, according to a news release.

“I look forward to leading the great team of people at AMAG, growing the company and delivering the best products and solutions to the market,” Takahashi says. “We will continue to build upon our existing strategy to help end users align their security and operational goals to streamline processes, save money and secure their environment.”

Takahashi formerly served as vice president of global sales and marketing at Quantum Secure where he reorganized the sales, business development and marketing teams to help increase the global pipeline and revenue growth.

Takahashi began his career in 1995 at Sensormatic Corp. before moving to ADT Security Services where he progressed through the company for 15 years to group director, integrated solutions sales. He built a track record of success in sales, management, and revenue growth year over year.
