American Integrated Security Group Fetes 10-Year Anniversary

AISG was founded in 2007 by CEO Avi Jacobi and Levy Acs who serves as president and CTO.



By ·


COLLEGE POINT, N.Y. — American Integrated Security Group (AISG), based here, has reached its 10-year anniversary as a provider of security solutions for a range of end-user clients across the nation. 

CEO Avi Jacobi and President/CTO Levy Acs cofounded AISG in 2007.

“We would like to thank our employees, customers and vendor partners for the successes that AISG has achieved in the past 10 years,” Acs says. “Our success is a testament to AISG’s commitment to deliver top of the line security systems with the highest level of protection to our customers. Looking ahead, AISG’s potential for growth is limitless as we deliver continued innovation in system design and services.”

AISG has built a reputation as an industry leader in IP/IT electronic security. The company’s clientele includes schools, hospitals, retail, critical infrastructure, hospitality, warehouse and distribution markets, manufacturing and a variety of corporate, government and institutional applications.

“AISG is proud of its 10-year track record of organic growth and the fact that we made our first company acquisition this year with the purchase of Raving Fans Technologies,” says Acs. “At the same time, we are forward-focused on this next decade and have significant plans to deliver substantial additional value and service to our customers.”

AISG INSTALLATION CASE STUDY: Surveillance Tailored to Burlington Factory’s Needs
