American Integrated Security Group Relocates NYC Headquarters

AISG says the increased size of the new headquarters will allow it to broaden the reach of vertical markets it serves.



By ·


NEW YORK CITY — American Integrated Security Group (AISG), a systems integrator that specializes in the design and deployment of open platform integrated systems, announces the transition to it’s new headquarters in College Point, N.Y., the northernmost section of Queens.

The company says the move signifies an expansion in operations due to the increased demand for top end security solutions in the Northeast as well as greater North America.

The increased size of the NYC headquarters will allow AISG to broaden the reach of vertical markets it serves all well as strengthen the success in place with existing ones, according to the company.

READ: American Integrated Security Group Fetes 10-Year Anniversary

“We are extremely excited about this change, it will allow us to better serve our current clientele while simultaneously reaching new markets. Since our inception over 10 years, we have always welcomed positive change, and this move is no different. Our expansion represents our continued rapid growth in this industry” says AISG President Levy Acs. 

The New York headquarters is one of six AISG regional offices across the United States.

AISG is a 2017 SSI Installation of the Year award winner. Stay tuned for more coverage on AISG the rest of the award winners in July.
