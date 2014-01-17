SSI logo

Americans Cite Security as Top Priority in Home Automation, According to Study

While peace-of-mind is the top motivator in smart home adoption, Americans also want robots who can do their chores.



By ·


NEW YORK — A new national study conducted by Finn Partners reveals that security ranks at the top of the priority list for wealthy Americans purchasing a home automation system.

“People want to feel in control of their lives and of their loved ones’ well-being, so it isn’t surprising that we always see peace-of-mind as the top motivator in smart home adoption,” says Sabrina Horn, managing partner, U.S. technology practice, Finn Partners.

Home automation is at an interesting place. Smart home device adoption and awareness is on the upswing despite increasing consumer anxiety about those same devices getting hacked.

RELATED: Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says

However that hasn’t deterred the 70% of consumers who are interested in allowing their doctors to monitor their health remotely, or the 24% of Americans who are extremely excited about driverless cars.

In fact, Americans were three times as likely to cite cost (59%) as a barrier to smart home technology as they were to cite privacy concerns (20%).

It would also appear that Americans are not worried about robots taking over the world. 77% believe it will be normal to have a robot in their home within 20 years and 30% wish robots could do their household chores.

Click here to see the rest of the results of the study.

READ NEXT: ADT Explains How It Fits Into the World of Smart Homes
Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · Home Automation · Smart Home · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Home Automation







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West