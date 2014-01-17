Americans Cite Security as Top Priority in Home Automation, According to Study

NEW YORK — A new national study conducted by Finn Partners reveals that security ranks at the top of the priority list for wealthy Americans purchasing a home automation system.

“People want to feel in control of their lives and of their loved ones’ well-being, so it isn’t surprising that we always see peace-of-mind as the top motivator in smart home adoption,” says Sabrina Horn, managing partner, U.S. technology practice, Finn Partners.

Home automation is at an interesting place. Smart home device adoption and awareness is on the upswing despite increasing consumer anxiety about those same devices getting hacked.

However that hasn’t deterred the 70% of consumers who are interested in allowing their doctors to monitor their health remotely, or the 24% of Americans who are extremely excited about driverless cars.

In fact, Americans were three times as likely to cite cost (59%) as a barrier to smart home technology as they were to cite privacy concerns (20%).

It would also appear that Americans are not worried about robots taking over the world. 77% believe it will be normal to have a robot in their home within 20 years and 30% wish robots could do their household chores.

