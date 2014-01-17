Aperio Wireless Technology Integrated With BadgePass Access Manager

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — ASSA ABLOY announces the integration of its Aperio wireless lock technology with Access Manager from BadgePass, an integrated credential management solution.

The Aperio integration offers BadgePass customers an easy, affordable way to connect additional openings to their existing Access Manager system, according to a press release. Aperio is a global wireless platform available across a broad range of locking hardware from ASSA ABLOY Group brands and said to offer the flexibility to address a variety of applications throughout any facility.

BadgePass, headquartered in Jackson, Miss., offers a range of credentialing solutions, including photo ID, access control, visitor management, point of sale (POS), tracking and more.

“We are focused on creating the most innovative solutions possible and this partnership with a global leader like ASSA ABLOY will allow both of us to open more doors in the credential management marketplace,” says BadgePass President and CEO Phillip King. “BadgePass’ emergence as a pace setter for integrated one card solutions has been thoroughly tested by customers nationwide and is only further established by our connection with ASSA ABLOY.”

Martin Huddart, president, access and egress hardware group, ASSA ABLOY Americas, states, “Our integration with BadgePass affirms our commitment to enabling easy and flexible expansion of access control systems like Access Manager. The ability to secure more doors as well as a new range of opening types, such as cabinets, lockers, and server racks, gives even greater control and visibility to BadgePass customers.”