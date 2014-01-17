Are Veterans the Missing Piece in the Security Industry Puzzle?

By Brian Boucherle

You’d be hard pressed to find any individual who isn’t nervous when it comes to interviewing for new job opportunities. The process of finding the right culture, compensation plan, benefits, and career trajectory can bring about a substantial amount of doubt and over thinking the opportunity.

Companies in the hiring process are not exempt from these feelings, either! Finding a candidate that matches your company culture, has the desired skill set, and presents the right attitude is a delicate procedure. What’s worse, making the wrong hiring decision can have an impact on your reputation and the monetary goals for your organization.

In the security industry, the challenge of hiring qualified technicians and salespeople is ever present, but may be remedied through utilizing our nation’s veterans.

During PSA’s 2017 TEC, a panel titled “SalesMarines – TechMarines – Innovating in Sourcing, Hiring, and Training” focused on the experience each member had on their interactions with veterans. Paul Boucherle, principal of Matterhorn Consulting and panel moderator, shared how his military background as a U.S. Marine propelled him to his career success.

“The importance of effective time management and preparation for the upcoming day was demanded of all service members. The success of my sales and consulting career was heavily influenced by the ability to properly manage every minute and hour of my day,” Boucherle said.

Shaun Castillo, president at Preferred Technologies, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, provided insight on the mindset veterans bring to an organization.

“Many veterans come with the grit required to progress past complications and shortcomings. It not only helps the individual grow, but it shows the rest of the employees you have their back when unfavorable situations arise,” he said.

A sense of purpose is a powerful motivator, and is often present with many service men and women.

“Many veterans are motivated by the purpose of saving lives and keeping others safe,” said Leila Blauner, founder of Scalability Solutions. “A career in the security industry provides veterans a continuation of their purpose of protecting citizens, which creates more engaged and productive employees.”

Since many veterans are process oriented, they like being informed and knowing what is expected of them in their mission. Leon Cerna, president of The HR Advantage Group, sees this during the first few months.

“For a veteran, being informed and prepared reduces the ramp up time needed for them to become comfortable with their position. They are eager to understand their role in order to execute it efficiently,” Cerna said.

Being the other panelist, and delving into the industry as an employee of Safe Systems, I had an amazing opportunity to hear about the success stories and insights not only from my fellow panelists, but from the audience. In helping develop material for SalesMarines.com and talking with veterans one-on-one, the potential for such a program to reinvigorate this industry is possible.

It was quite clear there is an interest among security professionals to seek qualified veterans for the continued success of their businesses. There may be companies that wish to hire veterans, but may not know the best way to do it, nor what in a veteran they are looking for. The industry should look towards the members of this panel to see what can be done to introduce veterans to our growing and vital industry.

PSA Security once again demonstrates their thought leadership by taking action. PSA Security has committed to helping veterans get into our industry. They have engaged Matterhorn Consulting with a business solution agreement to help qualify, recruit, train and onboard veterans with the right PSA system integrator.

Brian Boucherle is a security and fire consultant with Safe Systems, a security and fire service provider based in Louisville, Colo.