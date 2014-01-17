Arecont Vision Adds Code Blue to Partner Program

LOS ANGELES — Arecont Vision, a manufacturer of IP-based megapixel camera technology, announces that Code Blue has recently joined the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program.

Code Blue is a manufacturer of emergency communication solutions that are commonly installed with Arecont Vision cameras in a wide variety of verticals and applications.

“More and more customers are enjoying the value of integrating cameras with our signature Help Point enclosures,” Code Blue Chief Design Officer David Fleming says. “By combining Arecont Vision cameras with our emergency phones and software solutions, institutions can provide comprehensive security solutions for their locations.”

RELATED: Arecont Vision Welcomes AMAG Technology to Partner Program

Code Blue has expanded its emergency communications solutions with an extensive catalog of speakerphones and award-winning software and hardware offerings since its founding in 1989.

The Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program establishes sales, development and support contacts between Code Blue and Arecont Vision. This connection facilitates better engagement with end users and integrators, helps produce new features and technologies and aids in efficiently resolving customer support issues, according to the company.

“We are extremely excited to have Code Blue join the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program,” says Jason Schimpf, director of marketing programs, Arecont Vision. “Our joint customers have benefited from using Arecont Vision SurroundVideo panoramic 180o and multi-directional SurroundVideo Omni cameras with Code Blue towers to provide complete, non-stop high definition video coverage. These cameras provide much better visibility and situational awareness around the call box than PTZs or fixed view single sensor cameras can achieve.”

This is the latest in a string of announcements of new additions to the partner program after last month’s addition of AMAG Technology.

READ: How Dealer Programs Can Give Security Professionals the Upper Hand