SSI logo

Arecont Vision Adds Code Blue to Partner Program

Customers are already benefiting from integrated Arecont Vision and Code Blue installations.



By ·


LOS ANGELES —  Arecont Vision, a manufacturer of IP-based megapixel camera technology, announces that Code Blue has recently joined the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program.

Code Blue is a manufacturer of emergency communication solutions that are commonly installed with Arecont Vision cameras in a wide variety of verticals and applications.

“More and more customers are enjoying the value of integrating cameras with our signature Help Point enclosures,” Code Blue Chief Design Officer David Fleming says. “By combining Arecont Vision cameras with our emergency phones and software solutions, institutions can provide comprehensive security solutions for their locations.”

RELATED: Arecont Vision Welcomes AMAG Technology to Partner Program

Code Blue has expanded its emergency communications solutions with an extensive catalog of speakerphones and award-winning software and hardware offerings since its founding in 1989.

The Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program establishes sales, development and support contacts between Code Blue and Arecont Vision. This connection facilitates better engagement with end users and integrators, helps produce new features and technologies and aids in efficiently resolving customer support issues, according to the company.

“We are extremely excited to have Code Blue join the Arecont Vision Technology Partner Program,” says Jason Schimpf, director of marketing programs, Arecont Vision.  “Our joint customers have benefited from using Arecont Vision SurroundVideo panoramic 180o and multi-directional SurroundVideo Omni cameras with Code Blue towers to provide complete, non-stop high definition video coverage.  These cameras provide much better visibility and situational awareness around the call box than PTZs or fixed view single sensor cameras can achieve.”

This is the latest in a string of announcements of new additions to the partner program after last month’s addition of AMAG Technology.

READ: How Dealer Programs Can Give Security Professionals the Upper Hand
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · Fire/Life Safety · News · Arecont Vision · Code Blue · Integration · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Arecont Vision, Code Blue







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West