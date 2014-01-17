ASSA ABLOY Adds 7 Environmental Product Declarations

SSI logo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — ASSA ABLOY announces the completion of an additional seven Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).

EPDs are third-party certified, comprehensive reports that document the ways in which a product, throughout its lifecycle, affects the environment.

“At ASSA ABLOY, the transparency of our suppliers, operations, and products have become central elements of our business and our culture,” says Amy Vigneux, director of sustainable building solutions. “We are deeply committed to providing our customers and partners with innovative, energy efficient and responsibly-made door opening solutions they can deploy with confidence.”

The announcement comes as more and more professionals in the architectural and construction industries seek LEED v4 certification.

LEED v4 places an expanded focus on materials and integrates a comprehensive approach to evaluate the impact of materials on human health and the environment. EPDs help in that they communicate and add up relevant environmental information along a product’s supply chain.

“Our goal is always to provide more than products and systems. ASSA ABLOY can be part of the value-driven and consultative conversation prior to, during and after any project,” says Vigneux. “In all of those discussions, sustainability and the support of green building certification programs, codes, and standards are important narratives we address comprehensively.”
