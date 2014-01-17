ASSA ABLOY Brings ‘Partners in Innovation’ Theme to ISC West

LAS VEGAS — During ISC West 2017, ASSA ABLOY will exhibit door opening solutions for its numerous brands — Abloy, Adams Rite, Besam, Corbin Russwin, HES, McKinney, Medeco, Mul-T-Lock, Norton, Sargent, Securitron, Traka and Yale — in booth 8061.

Below, Mark Duato, who serves as executive vice president, aftermarket, discusses the company’s presence at the show, among other topics.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

Our theme for ISC West is ‘Partners in Innovation’ and there are many solutions ASSA ABLOY is showing that support that at the show. Those areas are mobile access and wireless solutions; sustainable building solutions; small business and multifamily; perimeter solutions and high performance openings. Our ‘Partners in Innovation’ theme really showcases the relationships we have with system integrators, channel partners and end users, as well as the support and opportunities that we offer with our unique, high value solutions.

Mark Duato



What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

The nexTouch commercial keypad door locks from Yale are an excellent solution for the small business and multifamily market segments. The unique thing is its versatility — you can enable different communication technologies based on the application. It can be used as a stand-alone keypad lock on a single opening, or it can be part of a larger system in multi-family housing applications. This is easily done by changing the radio, which means it’s a product with high flexibility and allows end users to upgrade inexpensively as their needs change.

Another thing that is unique is our broad offering of sustainable solutions in our Eco family of products. These products can improve efficiency as much as 90 percent and above in terms of power requirements. We deliver these solutions at essentially the same cost, and that allows our end users to transfer the savings onto their customers and their bottom lines.

Finally, we have a new area in our booth showing how we are using technology to help with designing door openings using Building Information Modeling as well as help installing our products using augmented reality, the BILT app and online training. It’s really impressive to see the different ways in which we innovate — it’s not just about products!

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

One of the significant market trends has been the adoption of mobile access control solutions, and ASSA ABLOY is really delivering on that through the Seos credential technologies from our sister company HID Global. Seos provides a comprehensive security platform through mobile credentials for everything from residential solutions to our institutional locks, be it a smart card or smart phone. By being so diverse in the technologies we can support, we are letting the customer decide what makes sense for every opening without compromising security.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

We really believe we are a must see vendor at the show because we have this amazing security continuum of solutions from key systems, which is a building block of any security system, up to the always-online locking solutions that can use mobile credentials. And that is just the surface of it when you consider the breadth of the openings we can provide, which also includes electrified accessories like power supplies, strikes and maglocks. We provide so much flexibility in our solutions that we really add unique value to a security dealer or integrator.

What do you see as some of the top opportunities in the marketplace right now?

I would say the ability for end users to migrate from traditional secure and unsecure brass keys to intelligent keys that enable creation of a master key system on the fly. Being able to do that with Bluetooth through a mobile phone really takes the chains off of having to do it in a traditional way. I think this is an area that the market is wide open.

We are also seeing a move toward cloud-based platforms. We see this as a particularly good fit for multi-family housing, and have developed our Yale Accentra platform to give integrators the opportunity to address this new market segment with a solution built specifically for the unique needs of multi-family properties.

Also, we find it critical to continue to provide sustainable benefits in our solutions that enable our customers to experience the benefits of transparency and the contribution it makes to certifications like LEED.

Anything else you would like to add?

Every year at ISC West we have our annual Systems Integrator breakfast on the second day of the show. This is a great opportunity for everyone who visits ISC West to see how end users are applying our solutions and gain greater insight into the latest trends and technologies impacting our market.