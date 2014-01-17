ASSA ABLOY Gets Interactive at ISC West

LAS VEGAS — ASSA ABLOY is looking to the future with new support technologies on display here at ISC West.

Stop by booth 8061 and you’ll witness the company’s new augmented reality (AR) training tool.

A user puts on a Hololens virtual reality headset and then sees a holographic overlay onto the physical world around them. A TV screen in the booth shows exactly what the user is seeing.

The headset allows the user to work in a real space as they virtually view the installation of products onto an actual opening.

The AR technology also double checks the user’s work after the virtual install and takes them through additional steps, such as wiring.

With the rise of tailored solutions, this type of tool can be helpful for installers.

“Think big picture. What if you were able to go to an existing job site and were able to superimpose any door onto an opening? And what if it auto measured the opening, and selected the doors that work? And then at the end, after selecting every opening by seeing how it will looking in real time, the system sent you a shopping list of what you’d chosen? It’s absolutely incredible where we can take this technology,” says Jeffery Granath, operational development manager at ASSA ABLOY Americas.

ASSA ABLOY’s BILT Application, also on display, provides access to fully interactive installation instructions through voice narrated, step-by-step guides that help direct installers with their installations.

“The key benefits to the BILT Application are that it greatly enhances understanding of the product and installation while also reducing the amount of time it takes to install a product,” says Granath. “The app shows you exactly how this is going to look before you begin. And it allows you to rotate the assembly and zoom in on any component you want to.”





ASSA ABLOY Attack Resistant Door

During the week ASSA ABLOY has also put on live demonstrations of its Attack Resistant Door featuring School Guard glass.

ISC West attendees can watch a simulated assault and see how the door and glazing react to a concentrated physical attack.

The door meets test standards for forced entry and ballistic resistant levels of protection for various threats set forth based on the FBI’s Active Shooter Report (tested to 5-aa10 test standards) and can withstand an intense 4-minute physical attack after being shot 60 times with 7.62 NATO rounds.

READ NEXT: ASSA ABLOY Adds 7 Environmental Product Declarations