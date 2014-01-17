SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
MPV Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Alarm.com Integrates with New Smart-Home Products Announced at…
ASSA ABLOY Gets Interactive at ISC West
Axis Communications Previews FA Series Modular Cameras at ISC…
DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

ASSA ABLOY Gets Interactive at ISC West

ASSA ABLOY is showing live demonstrations of its augmented reality training tool, BILT app and attack resistant door at this year's ISC West.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — ASSA ABLOY is looking to the future with new support technologies on display here at ISC West.

Stop by booth 8061 and you’ll witness the company’s new augmented reality (AR) training tool.

A user puts on a Hololens virtual reality headset and then sees a holographic overlay onto the physical world around them. A TV screen in the booth shows exactly what the user is seeing.

The headset allows the user to work in a real space as they virtually view the installation of products onto an actual opening.

The AR technology also double checks the user’s work after the virtual install and takes them through additional steps, such as wiring.

With the rise of tailored solutions, this type of tool can be helpful for installers.

“Think big picture. What if you were able to go to an existing job site and were able to superimpose any door onto an opening? And what if it auto measured the opening, and selected the doors that work? And then at the end, after selecting every opening by seeing how it will looking in real time, the system sent you a shopping list of what you’d chosen? It’s absolutely incredible where we can take this technology,” says Jeffery Granath, operational development manager at ASSA ABLOY Americas.

ASSA ABLOY’s BILT Application, also on display, provides access to fully interactive installation instructions through voice narrated, step-by-step guides that help direct installers with their installations.

“The key benefits to the BILT Application are that it greatly enhances understanding of the product and installation while also reducing the amount of time it takes to install a product,” says Granath. “The app shows you exactly how this is going to look before you begin. And it allows you to rotate the assembly and zoom in on any component you want to.”

assa abloy door demonstration

ASSA ABLOY Attack Resistant Door

During the week ASSA ABLOY has also put on live demonstrations of its Attack Resistant Door featuring School Guard glass.

ISC West attendees can watch a simulated assault and see how the door and glazing react to a concentrated physical attack.

The door meets test standards for forced entry and ballistic resistant levels of protection for various threats set forth based on the FBI’s Active Shooter Report (tested to 5-aa10 test standards) and can withstand an intense 4-minute physical attack after being shot 60 times with 7.62 NATO rounds.

READ NEXT: ASSA ABLOY Adds 7 Environmental Product Declarations
Article Topics
Access Control · Other · Installation and Service · ASSA ABLOY · Installation Tools · ISC West · Training · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ASSA ABLOY, Installation Tools, Training







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West