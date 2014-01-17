SSI logo

ASSA ABLOY’s Latest Mobile Showroom to Focus on Solutions for Multi-Family and Urban Applications

The Metropolitan Solutions Showroom is designed to reach customers in dense cities and downtown areas.



NEW HAVEN, Conn. — ASSA ABLOY‘s Metropolitan Solutions Showroom is hitting the road, bringing the latest innovations in doors and hardware directly to customers, architects, interior designers, end users, facility managers and property owners in urban markets.

The latest addition to ASSA ABLOY’S mobile showroom solutions, known as the Innovation Fleet, is now available to drive directly to a customer’s doorstep and highlight the many door security solutions available for multi-family facilities and buildings in dense city and downtown environments.

The Metropolitan Solutions Showroom is one of eight vehicles in the Innovation Fleet, which is mobilized nationwide to give customers a hands-on experience with the company’s many door and hardware solutions.

The showroom’s offerings combine safety, security, sustainability, energy efficiency, acoustics and good design into comprehensive door security solutions that protect the places and people that matter most, according to the company.

“This smaller, more nimble vehicle tells a robust ASSA ABLOY door security solutions message without having to get special parking permits, taking up a ton of parking spaces, nor worrying about vehicle size when reaching customers in dense metropolitan and downtown areas,” says Heidi Pascale, director of corporate events and manager of the Innovation Showroom Program. “Each vehicle in the Innovation Fleet allows you to experience the product as you would experience it within your facility. The Metropolitan Solutions Showroom is no different in offering that very powerful tool in decision making.”

The Metropolitan Solutions Showroom include:

  • Wood, steel, hollow metal doors and frames that are certified to meet multiple environmental and safety code requirements, and come with Environmental Product Declarations, Health Product Declarations and contribute to the most current LEED certifications.
  • ASSA ABLOY Glass Solutions: a complete line of commercial-grade hardware for interior glass applications.
  • The RITE Door, an integrated assembly with pre-installed, low-profile hardware, ideal for cross-corridor and elevator lobby applications.
  • Commercial-grade decorative hardware suites with levers for mortise locks, tubular locks, energy-efficient access control devices and exit devices; door and cabinet pulls; hinges; door stops and hooks; and barn door sliding systems.
  • Support for architects and interior designers through the Openings Studio BIM software tool and multiple CEU programs.
  • Innovative locking solutions including key systems, keypads, electronic cylinders and access control.

The Innovation Fleet’s currently consists of six full-size recreational vehicles—two decorative openings showrooms, one intelligent opening showroom, two education solutions showrooms and one healthcare solutions showroom — and the ASSA ABLOY Openings Studio showroom, an upgraded smart car highlighting the benefits of the Openings Studio Building Information Modeling software and PRO-TECH project management software.

