Atlanta Airport Installs Biometric Security Screening Kiosk

Passengers in Atlanta will be able to quickly advance from ID verification to the physical security checkpoint.



ATLANTA — Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s south terminal will now have the option to verify their identities using biometric scanners by Clear.

The scanners are a new option for travels who do not wish to wait for an officer to review their ID and boarding pass. Clear members verify their identities by pressing a finger to a touch pad or looking into an iris scanner, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The screening kiosks are a paid option, with Delta SkyMiles members receiving a preferred rate due to an affinity partnership between Delta Airlines and Clear.

“Delta is constantly looking for ways to improve the customer experience from the time you arrive at the airport all the way through the travel ribbon,” says Gil West, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer for Delta Air Lines. “Delta’s Clear partnership is an extension of our broader innovative approach to helping customers get through security lines a bit easier – an effort we started last year in Atlanta by investing in the highly successful automated screening lanes.”

Clear is already offered at dozens of airports and sport venues across the country, with plans to be added to airports in Minneapolis and Los Angeles in the coming months.

