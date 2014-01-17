SSI logo

Attrition Busters Prez Bob Harris to Host Interactive ISC West Workshop

LAS VEGAS — Wholesale monitoring provider Security Central will host an ISC West educational session presented by Attrition Busters President Bob Harris on April 6.

Harris, a member of SSI’s Editorial Advisory Board, will guide attendees through an interactive workshop titled, “It’s Not All About Price. It’s About Money Well Spent!” Harris will impart compelling takeaways to overcome low-price objections by creating value propositions that “sizzle” and set installing security contractors apart from other competitors in their markets.

The session will be held 3-4 p.m. at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in meeting room Veronese 2506, located near the ISC West exhibition hall. The session is free and open to all security dealers and systems integrators.

Interested parties are advised to register early due to limited space. To register, write to [email protected] or call (800) 560-6568.
